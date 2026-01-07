The City Of Pompano Beach Unveils 2026 Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebrations

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The City of Pompano Beach, in partnership with the Pompano Beach Memorial MLK Committee, has unveiled its 2026 Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebrations, a multi-day series of FREE and low-cost community events honoring the life, legacy, and enduring vision of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

From January 3 through January 19, residents and visitors are invited to come together for a meaningful week of reflection, unity, service, and celebration. This year's observance blends tradition, culture, faith, and fun—offering something for every generation as the community leads with courage and purpose in the spirit of Dr. King.

Sunday, January 19 | 9:00 AM – 5:30 PM | FREE

Parade Route: Blanche Ely High School to Mitchell Moore Park

The centerpiece of the celebration, the MLK Parade & Celebration, kicks off with a vibrant 9:00 AM parade, beginning lineup at 8:00 AM at Blanche Ely High School. The parade concludes at Mitchell/Moore Park, where families can enjoy a full day of live entertainment, music, a kid's zone, community activities, food trucks, and merchandise vendors available for individual purchase.

MLK Interfaith Prayer Breakfast

Friday, January 3 | 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM | FREE

E. Pat Larkins Community Center

Join local clergy, City of Pompano Beach leadership, and the MLK Committee for a delicious hot breakfast and a moment of unity and reflection honoring Dr. King.

No registration required.

Thursday, January 9 | 6:00 PM | FREE

E. Pat Larkins Community Center

Unite with the community for a special screening of Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot, accompanied by fresh fried fish.

Youth under 18 must be supervised.

Gospel Competition

Friday, January 10 | 3:00 PM | $15 Entry

E. Pat Larkins Community Center

Experience an uplifting showcase of powerful voices and inspiring gospel music in celebration of Dr. King's legacy of faith, hope, and unity.

Saturday, January 11 | 6:00 – 9:00 PM | $10 per person

Ali Cultural Arts Center

Celebrate culture, creativity, and community with live performances and two featured poets who will inspire and uplift through spoken word.

Friday, January 16 | 8:00 AM | Online Registration Required

Pompano Beach Golf Club – Pines Course

This 4-person scramble tournament features an 8:30 AM shotgun start on the newly redesigned Pines Course.

Team Entry: $300 (includes 18 holes of golf, complimentary food and drinks on the course, post-round luncheon, and trophy presentation at Galuppi's).

Saturday, January 17 | 2:00 – 8:00 PM | $25+

Ali Cultural Arts Center

A soul-stirring musical poetry experience set against the powerful backdrop of MLK Weekend. Guests are invited to dress in elegant all-black attire and immerse themselves in a night of expression, artistry, and cultural celebration.

A Community United

The 2026 Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebrations reflect Pompano Beach's commitment to honoring Dr. King's dream through fellowship, creativity, and collective action. Residents, families, and visitors are encouraged to participate, reflect, and celebrate together.