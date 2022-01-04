DRAGONS & FAIRIES Begins At Harry P. Leu Gardens, January 21

The Memoir Agency and Creative City Project announce their newest immersive, theatrical adventure opening in the New Year: "Dragons & Fairies" debuting at Harry P. Leu Gardens from January 21 through March 6, 2022.

A moving story centering around an adolescent fairy and her dragon friend unfold as live actors in beautiful costumes take audiences on a ¾ mile theatrical journey. Along the way, large-scale lighting installations, lots of surprises and nine animatronic dragons await.

Presented by Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children and Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies and the creators of "Dazzling Nights", "Down the Rabbit Hole" and the annual IMMERSE festival in Orlando comes another fantastical, family-friendly journey that will inspire audiences with wonder, awe, friendship and adventure.

"'Dragons & Fairies' is a journey unlike anything audiences have seen before," says Creative City Project Executive Director Cole NeSmith. "It has been our goal to continually create safe, memorable, inspiring, spectacular events for audiences of all ages amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. Following the massive success of 'Down the Rabbit Hole' earlier this year, we are excited to now transform Leu Gardens from the winter wonderland it is now with 'Dazzling Nights' to a fantastical world of adventure with 'Dragons & Fairies', which we promise to be an immersive, theatrical experience not to be missed."

At Harry P. Leu Gardens, 1920 North Forest Avenue, Orlando, FL 32803, January 21 - March 6, 2022 (Wednesday through Sunday). Tickets are $22 per person on Wednesday and Thursday and $25 per person Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Purchase at www.dragonsorlando.com.