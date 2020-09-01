DIVERTIMENTO With Kellan Lutz And Torrey DeVitto In Official Selection At Orlando Film Festival

The indie thriller Divertimento made by Keyvan Sheikhalishahi is in official selection at Orlando Film Festival. Kellan Lutz (Twilight, Expendables, FBI Most Wanted) stars in the picture, alongside Torrey DeVitto (Chicago Med), Ola Rapace (Skyfall), Götz Otto (Cloud Atlas), Christian Hillborg (Fleabag), Ellie Heydon (Harlots) and Brittany Gonzales.

The film, Sheikhalishahi's third one, follows Jonas Olsen (Lutz), a chess player haunted by a tragic past who is given an opportunity to participate in a mysterious game, Divertimento.

Sheikhalishahi intended to make an experience movie in which the six main characters represent each a chess piece. The 21-year-old filmmaker who was compared with a "young Steven Spielberg" by Lutz and Otto shot all the movie on location in a 18th-century French castle.

Named one of the Top-25 "Coolest Film Festivals in the World" by Moviemaker Magazine, the Orlando Film Festival is now in its 15th year. The festival showcases the best in new independent cinema from around the world.

https://youtu.be/5bTK3h_khD8

