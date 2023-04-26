Creative City Project Reveals Their Upcoming Fall/Winter 2023-2024 Season

It's another season of one-of-a-kind art experiences audiences cannot have anywhere else in the world. Creative City Project announces new, immersive art, theater and music in their Fall/Winter 2023-2024 season. This year, classical musicians bring "The Carnival" to life, a family-friendly Halloween adventure featuring immersive worlds of "Happy Frights" all while the grown-ups enjoy "Haunting Nights", and Creative City Project ends 2023 with the holidays - more dazzling than ever at "Dazzling Nights"! It's an epic year of incredible artistic adventures. Experience it all with a season pass now available at www.creativecityproject.com.

"Our community asked, and we have spoken," says Creative City Project Executive Director Heide Evans. "We are beyond excited to officially announce our incredible Fall/Winter 2023-2024 season, which delivers both new, popular and always original experiences to the arts-loving and appreciating community of Central Florida. We look forward to many new and returning faces seeing, hearing and experiencing all that Creative City Project has to offer."

The Carnival - Where Orchestra Meets Circus

(August 25-27, 2023)

Following the success of 2022's "The Seasons," Creative City Project and Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra present this brand-new collaboration. The concert features the music of French composer Camille Saint-Saëns' "The Carnival of the Animals." Alongside the orchestral ensemble, Creative City Project curates a fantastical environment with high-energy acrobatic performances.

Happy Frights

(Select dates between late September and October 31)

Gather the entire family for a fun, family-friendly Halloween adventure throughout Orlando's Leu Gardens featuring exciting immersive worlds, live characters, food and trick-or-treating. Guests will meet a dancing bridge-troll, walk through a garden of sunflowers, explore a neon-light maze, climb up a giant hay-pyramid, celebrate Dia de Muertos and so much more - all while visiting nine trick-or-treat stations along the way.

Haunting Nights

(Select dates between late September and October 31)

Creative City Project brings to life an artful, exciting Halloween experience in the forests of Leu Gardens featuring immersive worlds, fun fall-inspired encounters and a few jump scares, plus fantastic seasonal food and drinks. Guests will be welcomed by a 10' tall jack-o-lantern, make their way past the bridge troll and into the forest of eyes, walk through a garden of sunflowers, journey through a neon-light maze, climb up a giant hay-pyramid, meet La Catrina in the Dia de Muertos world, and so much more.

Dazzling Nights Presented by AdventHealth

(November 17, 2023 - January 6, 2024)

Back for its fourth year and bigger and more interactive than ever - Orlando's 50-acre Harry P. Leu Gardens transforms once again into a stunning winter wonderland featuring a million dazzling lights, shining forests, magical displays, music and beautiful sculptures during "Dazzling Nights" - a family-friendly adventure that gives guests the opportunity to embark on an unforgettable, interactive holiday experience. This year's favorite annual tradition features the return of popular immersive environments, plus, a brand-new, large-scale light show. Elements include hundreds of hanging Moroccan lanterns, interactive pads that light up when guests jump on them, a forest with thousands of laser beams, a brand-new light show with 100, 10' light tubes synced to music, a 30' tree in splendid, shimmering gold, upgraded food and drinks, and, of course, snow.