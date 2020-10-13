Composer Anna Clyne Named Composer-in-Residence For The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra

The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra will perform two works by Composer-in-Residence Anna Clyne.

As part of its newly announced, revised 2020-2021 season, The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra will perform two works by Composer-in-Residence Anna Clyne.

"It's quite clear that Anna Clyne's inspiration comes from within, from her heart," says Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Music Director Eric Jacobsen. "Her music is unique and unaffected, and her voice is unmistakably hers. I cannot wait to premiere this gorgeous piece, and I am so looking forward to sharing more of Anna's works with Orlando audiences this season."

On Monday, October 19, 2020 at 7:00pm at The Grove at Mead Botanical Garden Clyne's Shorthand for cello and string orchestra, with Music Director Eric Jacobsen as featured cello soloist, receives its world premiere. The piece's version for cello and string quintet received its world premiere by The Knights with member cellist Karen Ouzounian in July 2020 in a live streamed performance from Caramoor Center for Music and Arts in Katonah, NY. Shorthand takes its title from Leo Tolstoy's novella, The Kreutzer Sonata, which itself was inspired by Beethoven's Kreutzer Sonata for violin and piano, in which he writes, "Music is the shorthand of emotion. Emotions, which let themselves be desviolincribed in words with such difficulty, are directly conveyed to man in music, and in that is its power and significance." Shorthand references two themes from Beethoven's Kreutzer Sonata: the opening theme, as well as a second theme that Janácek also incorporated in his own String Quartet No. 1, "Kreutzer Sonata." The program also includes the "Kreutzer" Sonata with violinist Lara St. John as soloist, Joan Tower's Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman No. 2, and Mendelssohn's Symphony No. 1.

On Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 7:30pm at a location to be announced, the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra gives the US premiere performances of Clyne's Restless Oceans, a work she composed for Marin Alsop and the Taki Concordia Orchestra for performance at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos. The piece received its world premiere at the opening ceremony in 2019 where Marin Alsop was presented with the Forum's prestigious Crystal Award in recognition of her championship of diversity in music. This work draws inspiration and its title from A Woman Speaks - a poem by Audre Lorde and was composed with this particular all-women orchestra in mind. In addition to playing their instruments, the musicians are also called to use their voices in song and strong vocalizations, and their feet to stomp and to bring them to stand united at the end. Clyne says, "My intention was to write a defiant piece that embraces the power of women. Restless Oceans is dedicated with thanks to Marin Alsop." The piece will open a concert featuring Korngold's Violin Concerto with violinist Colin Jacobsen as soloist, "Nigun" from Bloch's Baal Shem, and Mahler's Symphony No. 1 'Titan.'

Strict safety protocols will be enforced at Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra concerts this season, to ensure the safety of the patrons, staff, and musicians in attendance. Face masks and temperature checks will be required by all before being allowed admittance into venues. Attendance to these events will be limited, to ensure patrons can be seated at an appropriate physical distance, as per CDC and state recommendations. Venues will also be enforcing thorough cleaning and sanitation measures throughout the space, as well as providing hand sanitation stations for all in attendance.

Performance Information

Monday, October 19, 2020 at 7:00pm

The Grove at Mead Botanical Garden | 1300 S Denning Drive | Winter Park, FL

Link: https://orlandophil.org/event/lara-st-john-plays-beethoven/

Tickets: $10-25. Subscriptions are on sale for the full Focus Series st https://my.orlandophil.org/packages/fixed/440

Performers:

Eric Jacobsen, conductor and cello

Lara St. John, violin

Program:

Anna Clyne - Shorthand (World Premiere)

Eric Jacobsen, cello

Beethoven - "Kreutzer" Sonata

Lara St. John, violin

- Intermission -

Joan Tower - Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman No. 2

Mendelssohn - Symphony No. 1

Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 7:30pm

Location TBC

Link: https://orlandophil.org/event/mahlers-titan/

Tickets: Subscriptions are on sale for the full Focus Series st https://my.orlandophil.org/packages/fixed/440

Performers:

Eric Jacobsen, conductor

Colin Jacobsen, violin

Program:

Anna Clyne - Restless Oceans (2018)

Korngold - Violin Concerto

Colin Jacobsen, violin

- Intermission -

Bloch - "Nigun" from Baal Shem

Mahler - Symphony No. 1 'Titan'

