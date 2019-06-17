Central Florida Community Arts Welcomes Dr. Chung Park

Central Florida Community Arts proudly announces the appointment of Dr. Chung Park as the new Music Director of the CFCArts Young Artists Orchestra which offers students in the community the experience to play challenging music in a safe and encouraging environment.

Dr. Park currently serves as the Director of the UCF Symphony and Chamber Orchestras, head of String Music Education, and instructor of viola in the music department of the School of Performing Arts at UCF. He regularly gives masterclasses on violin and viola at top institutions such as the Gifted Music School in Salt Lake City and presents on string pedagogy and music education for music teachers throughout the United States. Dr. Park also serves on the faculty of A Gift for Music, a program that brings music education into the lives of all students regardless of socioeconomic status, teaching at all levels from beginners to the advanced chamber orchestra.

As Music Director of the Young Artists Orchestra, Dr. Park will provide leadership for young musicians at CFCArts and pilot show concepts, music selection, and steer rehearsals as the youth orchestra moves forward. "We are thrilled to have Dr. Park join our team, not only due to his renown and respect as a conductor and music educator in our community, but also because he shares the heart of CFCArts to provide a place for all young musicians in Central Florida to connect, serve, and perform," says Director of Education and Outreach at CFCArts, Leah Porrata. "We eagerly anticipate the growth and positive change that Dr. Park's leadership will bring to the Young Artists Orchestra."

His impressive resume began with a Doctorate of Musical Arts from the University of Miami. Eminent composer Steve Reich described his conducting as "revelatory" and exclaimed after listening to a performance of his work Proverb - "Now I know it can rock!" Critic Lawrence Johnson of the Miami Herald hailed his performance of Stravinsky's Soldier's Tale as "masterfully directed" and his conducting of Debussy's Afternoon of a Faun as "lucid and refined." In 2017, the Orlando Sentinel wrote that the UCF Symphony Orchestra produced "rich waves of sound" under Dr. Park's direction during their performance of Oklahoma! at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

Joshua Vickery, founder and Executive Director of CFCArts, is confident that this appointment will continue to expand on the foundation established by YAO as it enters into its fourth year. "CFCArts looks forward to the bright future ahead for the Young Artists Orchestra under the direction of Dr. Park. The orchestra has seen incredible growth since its beginnings in 2015 and the addition of Dr. Park to our team will continue to encourage and challenge these students to see their full potential as musicians."

For more information or to schedule an audition for the Young Artists Orchestra, visit www.cfcarts.com/young-artists-orchestra.





