Central Florida Community Arts Introduces New Board Members

Today, Central Florida Community Arts (CFCArts) announced the addition of three new members to its board of directors: Lynette Jackson, Jack Feivou, and Esu Ma'at.

With CFCArts continuing to expand and see ongoing success within the community, it's important to include individuals on the board who share a strong passion for the arts, the community, and its people from various backgrounds and walks of life. All board members are elected for a three-year term and can be re-elected for an additional three years.

One of the new board members, Lynette Jackson, is a native Floridian with a passion for traveling, music, fashion, and food. Jackson has over 16 years of banking experience with Chase Bank, where she is now a community manager, and 20 years of experience in financial services.

In line with CFCArts, Jackson believes in having an impact and driving change in the lives of others. She is a mentor and life coach for young girls and serves on several community boards and organizations. She received the "Community Builder" award from Community Star for her work in the Central Orlando area.

"I'm extremely excited to serve on the CFCArts board!" Jackson said. "It allows me the opportunity to marry my love of music and the arts with my personal responsibility of giving back to the Central Florida community."

Jackson joins the board of directors with Enchant Christmas' Vice President of Production and Executive Producer Jack Feivou. Feivou began his career in entertainment as a production manager for conventions and special events at Walt Disney World. In his first year, he managed over 200 events. Over the next four years, he also produced marketing events for WDW and Disney Cruise Line in Orlando and New York.

Feivou has worked in non-profits, performing arts centers, and major theme parks worldwide. He has worked as a stage manager, production manager, producer, and general manager for companies such as the United States Institute for Theatre Technology and Enchant Christmas. He recently completed service as vice president of conferences and Universal Creative. An experienced leader, he understands the intricacies and global vision of entertainment businesses. His years of experience have taught him that "we manage things, and we lead people."

Feivou - a lifelong lover of dance - was given the opportunity to be the director of artistic operations and chief operating officer with the Boston Ballet. There, he worked closely with the artistic and executive directors and ran the company's production and daily operations.

"I am excited to join the board of CFCArts and be able to share my passion and experience with this wonderful community arts organization," Feivou said.

Sharing Jackson and Feivou's passion for leadership is Orlando Magic Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer Esu Ma'at. Ma'at has worked closely with the Magic's executive team and their social justice task force to implement an impactful DEI strategy, making a powerful impact on the organization and the Central Florida community.

An artist and an athlete, Ma'at grew up in a family steeped in arts and culture. His father was a jazz pianist, and his mother was the curator of the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture. Since attending the School of Performing Arts in New York and completing degrees in economics and sports management, Ma'at has held many different roles in diversity and equity. Before joining the Orlando Magic, he created and led the United States Tennis Association (USTA) Eastern Diversity and Inclusion department. He also served on the advisory board for the All-In Diversity Project, a London non-profit organization focusing on DEI indexing and worldwide standards.

"As a lifelong enthusiast, the arts are near and dear to my heart," Ma'at said. "Through board service and participation, I look forward to contributing to the growth and vitality of the local arts movement; in particular, making programs more accessible to local underresourced communities."

As these three individuals join CFCArts, they bring a tremendous passion for the arts and the local community. From Jackson's love and service to the community, Feivou's incredible production knowledge with Walt Disney and other companies, to Ma'at's leadership experience in diversity and inclusion, the newest board members will help CFCArts reach new heights and continue to strengthen organizational values.