Celebrate Haitian Heritage Month At A GREAT KREYÃ’L WEEKEND

A GREAT KREYÃ’L WEEKEND will offer an intoxicating schedule of Haitian arts and cuisine during its celebration ofÂ Haitian Heritage Month Celebration, May 9 - 10, 2025.

Events include a curated Short Film Series by Writer Director Al'lkens Plancher on May 9, to be followed by Plancher's film and storytelling workshop on May 10; and closing offÂ with a Konpa Dance class accompanied by TOP Haitian DJ @Ti.Joe.

These events aim to uplift:

Haitian art, music, and cuisine â€“ from konpa rhythms and vibrant paintings to rich dishes like griot and pikliz.

Historical figures like Toussaint Louverture, Jean-Jacques Dessalines, and Catherine Flon.

The Haitian diaspora and its impact on communities in the U.S., especially in places like Miami, New York, and Boston.Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

May 9 â€“ Celebrating Haitian Cinema Curated Short Films by Haitian Filmmaker Al'Ikens Plancher

Pompano Beach Cultural Center, 6 - 9 pm.Â

Experience the powerful storytelling of Haitian filmmaker Al'Ikens Plancher through six thought-provoking short films. Enjoy Haitian food tastingingsÂ with recipe cards featuring traditional cuisine.Â

May 10 â€“ Film & Storytelling Workshop: Exploring Culture-Based Narratives

Pompano Beach Cultural Center Digital Media Lab, 11 - 2 pm.Â

Gain hands-on experience in crafting compelling narratives with award-winning filmmaker Al'Ikens Plancher. Learn techniques in visual storytelling, directing, and production.Â

May 10Â â€“ Konpa Pompano | Ali Cultural Center

Vendor Marketplace, Konpa Lessons, DJ Dance Party;Â 5 - 10 pm

Feel the Caribbean heat with TOP Haitian DJ @Ti.Joe!Â Known for his high-energy sets and collaborations with legends like Carimi and Joe Dwet File, he's ready to keep the dancefloor alive at Konpa Pompano. This class is intended to introduce participants to Haitian music and dance in a lively, groovy program that will engage and elevate both beginners and seasoned dancers alike.Â Grab your favorite dance partner or come alone.

