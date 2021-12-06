CFCArts Announces Staff Additions & Annual Holiday Show

Central Florida Community Arts today welcomed three new staff members to expand the team in the areas of production, development and marketing. Also this week, the return of the Annual Holiday Extravaganza.

Patrick Lienemann joins the team as the Tech Coordinator, after participating in 2020 in the CareerSource arts internship program. The program provided for furloughed and laid-off arts workers with paid internships to sustain them until arts events returned. "We're so pleased that Patrick is now able to join us full-time, not only is it a testament to our partnership with CareerSource, but a testament to Patrick's tremendous work serving our organization in education and youth performances," said Justin Muchoney, VP creative & production.

Development & community engagement vice president Vicki Landon welcomed both Juliana Toyloy-Stanton and Brian Sikorski to the department. Toyloy-Stanton will serve as the Development Manager, following her time as Assistant Box Office Manager at Orlando Shakes. "CFCArts is a great family to be a part of and I am excited to get to know our supportive community soon," said Toyloy-Stanton.

Brian Sikorski, most recently the Marketing Director for Orlando Fringe, will take up the post of Director of Marketing. "As a long-time supporter and audience member of CFCArts, I am immensely excited to work with such an incredible and important organization in our community. I look forward to helping expand the reach and help cast a brighter light on all of the fantastic programs we produce," said Sikorski.

The annual holiday extravaganza is back! Experience the power of CFCArts as the 150+ voice Community Choir, Dance Troupe and CFCArts Symphony Orchestra join together to present a spectacular production filled with fan favorites including classic songs like "O Holy Night", festive carols like "Deck the Halls", a retelling of the Christmas story, and moments from holiday movies.