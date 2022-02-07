CFCArts 2022 Summer Camp Registration Now Open 

Central Florida Community Arts announced Summer Camp registration open. Camps run from June 6 - August 5, 2022 with a break the week of July 4. Students from early childhood through High School experience an engaging environment that invites children and teens to explore the performing arts, make new friends, work with talented professionals teaching artists, and gain valuable experience. Registration is online at CFCArts.com/Summer-Camps. Scholarships are available, apply at CFCArts.com/Summer-Camps. For more information email youth@cfcarts.com or call 407-937-1800.

"There are several firsts for us this year with our Summer Camps," said Leah Porrata, director of youth programs. "We are offering more camps than ever at three locations and in two counties. Also for the first time ever, we are going to have not just one or two productions, but three! We're excited about the expanded opportunities this brings to every student in every grade throughout the summer."

CFCArts follows safety measures in a plan supported by Orlando Health. All students, performers and patrons will be expected to adhere to the safety guidelines available here: CFCArts Youth Safety.

Camp Schedule

Performance Camps:

Jr. Performance Camp - Disney's The Jungle Book Kids | June 13-25

Students in our Jr. Performance Camp will learn skills in acting, singing, and dancing as they prepare to perform in a musical theatre production. This Jr. Performance Camp will culminate in ticketed performances of Disney's The Jungle Book Kids open to the public with full sets, costumes, props, lighting, sound, and more!

Ages: Students entering grades PreK-2 register, no audition needed; Students entering grades 3-8, audition for placement

Auditions: March 25-26 or May 6-7

Rehearsals:

Location: CFCArts Offices - 250 SW Ivanhoe Blvd, Orlando, FL 32804

Ages PreK - 2 June 13-17 from 9AM-12PM

Tuition: $300 per student

Afternoon Arts aftercare offered 12-6PM, extra fee $150 per week

Ages: Grades 3 - 8 June 13-17 from 9AM-5PM

Tuition: $300 per student

Aftercare offered 5-6PM, extra fee $50 per week

Tech Week: June 20-23 from 9AM-12PM

Dress Rehearsal: June 24 from 9AM-5PM

Shows: June 24 at 7PM and June 25 at 2pm & 7PM

Location: Trinity Preparatory School (5700 Trinity Prep Ln, Winter Park, FL 32792)

High School Acting Performance Camp - A Celebration of Idris Goodwin: American Prom and How We Got On | June 20-July 2

Students in our Advanced Acting Performance Camp, admitted by audition only, will learn advanced, high-level skills in acting as they prepare to perform in a two-show theatre production centered on the experiences of teenagers in America today. Taught and produced by professional artists, this Advanced Performance Camp will culminate in ticketed performances of acclaimed contemporary playwright Idris Goodwin's American Prom and How We Got On open to the public.

Ages: Students entering grades 9-12*, by audition only

Students entering grades 7-8 may be admitted on the basis of experience and ability.

Auditions: March 25-26 or May 6-7

Tuition: $400 per student

Aftercare offered 5-6PM, extra fee $50 per week

Rehearsals: June 20-24 from 9AM-5PM

Location: CFCArts Offices & Black Box Theatre - 250 SW Ivanhoe Blvd, Orlando, FL 32804 (View Map)

Tech Week: June 27-July 1 from 9AM-5PM

Shows: July 1 at 7PM and July 2 at 2pm & 7PM

High School Musical Theatre Performance Camp - Sister Act | July 11-30

Students in our Advanced Musical Theatre Performance Camp, admitted by audition only, will learn advanced, high-level skills in acting as they prepare to perform in a musical theatre production. Taught and produced by professional artists, this Advanced Performance Camp will culminate in ticketed performances of the musical Sister Act open to the public!

Ages: Students entering grades 9-12*, by audition only

Students entering grades 7-8 may be admitted on the basis of experience and ability.

Auditions: March 25-26 or May 6-7

Rehearsals: July 11-22 from 9AM-5PM at the CFCArts Offices - 250 SW Ivanhoe Blvd, Orlando, FL 32804

Tech Week: July 25-29 from 9AM-5PM at Trinity Preparatory School (5700 Trinity Prep Ln, Winter Park, FL 32792)

Shows: July 29 at 7PM and July 30 at 2pm & 7PM at Trinity Preparatory School (5700 Trinity Prep Ln, Winter Park, FL 32792)

Tuition: $500 per student

Aftercare offered 5-6PM, July 11-22 only, extra fee $50 per week

Weekly Camps

Early Childhood / Elementary School Camps (Rising Grades PreK-2)

Join us "in the spotlight" for these performing arts camp for preschoolers! Our camps provide children entering or continuing preschool through second grade with age-appropriate skills in the performing arts, including music, movement, storytelling, and visual art.

Times: 9AM-12PM

Location: CFCArts Offices - 250 SW Ivanhoe Blvd, Orlando, FL 32804

Tuition: $150 per student

Afternoon Arts aftercare offered 12-6PM, extra fee $150

Jr. Summer Sampler Camp | June 6-10

"Summer Sampler" camp will use exciting, hands-on activities and arts experiences to introduce our youngest artists to a palette of various performing arts experiences!

Creative Crafts Camp | June 27-July 2

"Creative Crafts" camp will use exciting, hands-on arts activities and movement experiences to introduce our youngest artists to the performing arts through crafts! Students will make items like puppets, instruments, and more to explore the performing arts!

Dapper Dance Camp | July 11-15

"Dapper Dance" camp will use exciting, hands-on dance activities and movement experiences to introduce our youngest artists to fun and exciting artistic concepts!

Mini Melodies Camp | July 18-22

"Mini Melodies" camp will use exciting, hands-on singing activities and musical experiences to introduce our youngest artists to fun and exciting artistic concepts!

Acting Adventures Camp | July 25-29

"Acting Adventures" camp will use exciting, hands-on acting activities and theatre experiences to introduce our youngest artists to fun and exciting artistic concepts!

Late Elementary School Camps (Rising Grades 3-5)

Ages: Students entering grades 3-5

*Location: First Congregational Church of Winter Park - 225 S Interlachen Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789. * Most camps unless noted in description.

Times: 9AM-5PM

Tuition: $250 per student

Summer Spotlight Camp | June 6-10

Designed for our Elementary students, Summer Spotlight will allow young campers to explore ALL of the performing arts! From hands-on experiences with instrumental and vocal music to action-packed dance and acting exercises and games, Summer Spotlight will let your star shine, and help guide their journey in the arts!

Acting Camp | June 13-17

Perfect for young performers of all experience levels, this camp is sure to delight performers entering Grades 3 through 5 as they learn important theatrical skills in a supportive, engaging environment from professional artists. Our Elementary Acting Camp will provide our young performers with experience in characterization, movement and expression, dramatic scenes, and theatre games and activities!

Instrumental Exploration Camp | June 20-24

Location: CFCArts Offices - 250 SW Ivanhoe Blvd, Orlando, FL 32804

Times: 9AM-5PM

Tuition: $250 per student

Aftercare offered 5-6PM, extra fee $50 per week

Join us "in the orchestra" for this exciting camp! Through our Instrumental Exploration Camp, we aim to give our Elementary students experience with the different instrument families, basic musicianship and instrumental music skills, and the opportunity to see which instrument type they favor as they begin to enter band and orchestra classes and extracurriculars!

Dance Exploration Camp | June 20-24

Take a leap into the world of dance. Perfect for those taking their first steps into their dance shoes, for young theatre performers who want to develop those dance audition skills, and for those who just LOVE to dance! Students will gain experience in several popular styles of dance, from ballet and jazz to musical theatre and hip-hop. No experience required - come gain some skills and have a blast!

Musical Theatre Camp (Lake Mary Campus) | July 11-15

Location: Acts Two Church - 45 Skyline Dr, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Times: 9AM-5PM

Tuition: $250 per student

Perfect for young performers of all experience levels, this camp is sure to thrill young singers, actors, and dancers alike as they gain performance skills in a supportive, engaging environment from professional artists. Our Elementary Musical Theatre Camp will provide our young performers with a fun-filled experience, new friendships, and age-appropriate training in musical theatre.

Vocal Music Camp | July 11-15

Perfect for students who adore music, this camp will teach young singers important fundamentals of vocal music in a fun, exciting, and supportive learning environment. Our campers will love learning new songs as well as rocking out to favorites, playing musical games, and making new friends! Great for beginner through advanced young musicians.

Improv Comedy Camp | July 18-22

Does your student have an active imagination? Do they love to "make 'em laugh"? Join us this summer in our Elementary Improv Comedy Camp! Perfect for young performers of all experience levels, this camp is sure to delight performers entering Grades 3 through 5 as they learn important improvisational skills in a supportive, engaging environment from professional artists. Our Elementary Improv Comedy Camp will provide our young performers with experience in character and scene creation, physical comedy, and improv games and activities!

Musical Theatre Camp (Winter Park Campus) | July 25-29

Perfect for young performers of all experience levels, this camp is sure to thrill young singers, actors, and dancers alike as they gain performance skills in a supportive, engaging environment from professional artists. Our Elementary Musical Theatre Camp will provide our young performers with a fun-filled experience, new friendships, and age-appropriate training in musical theatre.

Musical Theatre Audition Camp | August 1-5

Young performers, join us for this audition preparation camp! Our Musical Theatre Audition Camp will teach students all about the art of auditioning, whether they are a newcomer to the stage or a seasoned pro looking to brush up their skills. Our professional artists will develop students' skills in not only acting, singing, and dancing for the audition, but also in areas like song selection, resume creation, self presentation, and more!

Middle School Camps (Rising Grades 6-12)

*Locations: First Congregational Church of Winter Park - 225 S Interlachen Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789. * Most camps unless noted in camp description.

Times: 9AM-5PM

Tuition: $250 per student for one week camps. Two week camp Tuition: $400 per student

Acting Camp | June 6-17

Do you want to be an actor? Join us for the Middle and High School Acting Camp! This two-week camp taught by professionals in the theatre industry will train talented middle school performers in the art of acting. Participants will quickly gain high-level skills in characterization, scene work, improv, and monologue, culminating in a theatre showcase. Perfect for rising stars preparing for future auditions and productions!

Dance Exploration Camp | June 20-24

Take a leap into the world of dance this summer with our Middle and High School Dance Exploration Camp! Perfect for those taking their first steps into their dance shoes, for young theatre performers who want to develop those dance audition skills, and for those who just LOVE to dance! Students will gain experience in several popular styles of dance, from ballet and jazz to musical theatre and hip-hop. No experience required - come gain some skills and have a blast!

Musical Theatre Camp (Lake Mary Campus) | June 27-July 1

Location: Lake Mary Campus: Acts Two Church - 45 Skyline Dr, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Do you love to sing and dance? Join us for the Middle and High School Musical Theatre Camp! This one-week-long, full-day camp taught by professionals in the theatre industry will train middle school performers in the art of musical theatre. Participants will gain important skills in the areas of acting, singing, and dancing, culminating in a short musical theatre showcase. Perfect for rising stars preparing for future auditions and productions!

Vocal Music Camp | July 11-15

Do you love to sing? Come let your voice shine in our Middle and High School Vocal Music Camp! Vocalists entering Grades 6 through 12 will gain skills in vocal performance and receive musical training, which will prepare them for future choral and solo singing. Our young vocalists will learn a variety of pieces, both singing in a group and with opportunities to sing solo. This camp is ideal for middle and high school vocalists, both experienced and beginner, looking to gain confidence, experience, and skills to take them to the next level!

Theatre Camp | July 18-29

Do you want to be a triple threat? Join us for the Middle and High School Musical Theatre Camp! This two-week-long, full-day camp taught by professionals in the theatre industry will train talented middle school performers in the art of musical theatre. Participants will quickly gain high-level skills in the areas of acting, singing, and dancing, culminating in a musical theatre showcase. Perfect for rising stars preparing for future auditions and productions!

Young Artists Orchestra Camp | July 25-29

Location: CFCArts Offices: 250 SW Ivanhoe Blvd, Orlando, FL 32804

Aftercare offered 5-6PM, extra fee $50 per week

Join us "in the orchestra" for this instrumental music camp! Our Young Artists Orchestra provides a place for all instrumentalists in grades 6-12 with at least one year of experience on their instrument a place to play together, build instrumental and musicianship skills, and make friends all school year long! This week-long summer camp is great for brushing the dust off your instrument after a fun summer, and getting those musical skills back in practice!

Theatre Production Camp | August 1-5

Location: CFCArts Offices: 250 SW Ivanhoe Blvd, Orlando, FL 32804

Aftercare offered 5-6PM, extra fee $50 per week

Are you interested in what goes on behind the curtain? Join us for our first-ever Theatre Production Camp and learn all about what happens behind the scenes from real theatre technicians! Participants will gain experience in all areas of production, including lights, sound, scenic, and more! A great way for students to take a first step "backstage" - or for more experienced students to continue to grow their technical skills and portfolio!

Theatre Audition Camp | August 1-5

Young performers, join us for this audition preparation camp! Our Musical Theatre Audition Camp will teach students all about the art of auditioning, whether they are a newcomer to the stage or a seasoned pro looking to brush up their skills. Our professional artists will develop students' skills in not only acting, singing, and dancing for the audition, but also in areas like song selection, resume creation, self presentation, and more!