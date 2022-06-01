Artist George Gadson's Artworks Revealed at Historic Location

Broward County's Cultural Community shone bright in May, when friends, community activists, artists, dignitaries; and historians gathered to celebrate the opening of L.A. Lee YMCA/Mizell Community Center. This former site of Provident Hospital, the first Black Hospital in Broward County, established courageously in 1938 during segregation, is today located along Fort Lauderdale's cultural, historically-significant Sistrunk Boulevard.

For this location, South Florida artist George Gadson created an artwork that ties together the history with the present; first with a plaque commemorating three pioneers of the time and of this location; and a sculpture that reflects the DNA strands towards life, health and faith. The location also exhibits the artworks of other local artists Niki Lopez - Sankofa Arts Project Director, I Have a Dream Wall Designer; Khaulah Naima Nuruddin, Multi-Media Artist, Word Wall Art Designer; Teepop, Portrait & Mural Artist, Victory on Sistrunk Mural Creator; Kianga Jinaki, Textile Artist, Ubuntu Community Quilt Creator; Jay Thompson, Set Design Artist, Lines Victory Black Box Theatre Façade Creator.



Provident Hospital became the bold result of two African-American physicians, Dr. Von D. Mizell and James Sistrunk who founded this institution during a time of dire need in medical care for African-American patients who were not being accepted at existing hospitals.



A third pioneer, Sylvia Aldridge, washed and tended to the wounded. As once a maid for white families, Aldridge became one of the city's first Black entrepreneurs, starting an employment agency for Blacks looking for restaurant, hotel and domestic work. When they had trouble getting around, she started a taxi service. Shocked at the white hospital's actions, she went to work raising funds. After two years, with physicians Mizell and Sistrunk at the helm, Provident Hospital opened for the Black community.



Fittingly to this location, Sistrunk Boulevard, has in the last decade become a beacon for South Florida's Black history celebrated and remembered, and includes such inspired, historic locations such as the African-American Research Library and Cultural Center (AARLC) and Old Dillard Museum. Gadson has several artworks on this critical corridor at the AARLC, The Urban League and in a Sistrunk neighborhood park.



The Grand Opening Ceremony of the L.A. Lee YMCA/Mizell Community Center celebrated a state-of-the-art, 65,000 square foot facility that showcases among many things, lots of art and a black-box theatre named after the original Victory Theatre.

Said Sheryl A. Woods, President & CEO, YMCA of South Florida, "We are very proud of our new L.A. Lee YMCA/Mizell Community Center. It is a unique, one-of-a-kind YMCA, and a dream come true. The Y is especially proud of how we have honored the rich history of Provident Hospital and the Sistrunk community through George Gadson's work and the other local artists. We want to not only preserve the history, but continue the legacy it started.