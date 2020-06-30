Adult Broadway Masterclass Being Offered At Orlando REP

Orlando Repertory Theatre has announced a one-night-only opportunity to attend a musical theatre Broadway Masterclass for Adults with Michael James Scott. This event will take place on Wednesday, July 29th from 5pm-9pm at Orlando REP. Tuition is $175, and spots are very limited. Attendees must be over 18.

This class is set to give attendees concentrated time with one of Broadway's favorite performers in an intimate masterclass settling. Focus will be on providing an opportunity to bring each performer's audition and performance skills to the next level with a more authentic connection between the singer and song.

Actors will need to bring two Musical Theatre contrasting audition cuts that they are very comfortable with, to allow for work on the songs in new ways. Music should be in a binder and clearly marked for the accompanist. Finally, actors will have the opportunity to be part of a Q&A with Michael, as he is excited to share stories and advice from his many years in the business - starting from his days in Orlando! There will be no dance component to this class.

Registration for this one-time session https://www.orlandorep.com/show/broadway-masterclass-for-adults-with-mjs/

For questions, email odemarco@orlandorep.com or call 407.896.7365.

ABOUT MICHAEL JAMES SCOTT

Michael James Scott has played the Genie in Disney's Aladdin internationally including Broadway, London, the North American Tour, and originating the role in the Australian Production for which he won the prestigious Helpmann Award for best Featured Actor in a Musical. He originated the role of the Minstrel on Broadway in Something Rotten and he's best known for originating Dr. Gotswana (aka The Maggots Guy) in the Tony-winning phenomenon The Book of Mormon.

Other Broadway credits include Mamma Mia, Tarzan, All Shook Up, The Pirate Queen, Elf and Hair. On TV he was recently seen in the new Showtime comedy series Black Monday. He was the standby for the legendary Ben Vereen in the international tour of Fosse, taking over the role in Paris, France at the Théâtre du Châtelet. On the West End, he was the associate choreographer and performed in the Broadway revival transfer of Hair. Off-Broadway, co-starring in Here's to the Public opposite Donna McKechnie, and was also part of the concert cast of Jerry Springer: The Opera at Carnegie Hall. Outside NYC, original Las Vegas company of Jersey Boys and in Shrek the Musical as the Donkey at the famous St. Louis Muny. Regional credits include Aida, Ragtime, South Pacific, Cinderella, and Little Shop of Horrors to name a few. Numerous television and film appearances including The Carrie Diaries (The WB), Independent Woman (Feature Film), The View (ABC), The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon (NBC), The Late Show with Conan O'Brien (NBC), Good Morning America (ABC), The Today Show (NBC) The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (CBS), The TONY Awards (CBS). He was a member of the critically acclaimed singing group The Broadway Boys and Grammy-nominated Broadway Inspirational Voices. He can be heard on many original Broadway cast albums, multiple studio recordings, and the Broadway Boy's debut Album Lullaby of Broadway.

