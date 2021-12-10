AIN'T TOO PROUD, Il Divo, Postmodern Jukebox, and More Set For Dr. Phillips Center 2021/2022 Season

A diverse array of musicians, comedians and entertainers are set to perform in Walt Disney Theater and Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center in 2022, including FAIRWINDS Broadway in Orlando's Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations, acclaimed comedians Theo Von and Wanda Sykes, Grammy Award-winning song parodist "Weird Al" Yankovic and music collective known for reworking popular modern music into different vintage genres Postmodern Jukebox.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, December 10, 2021 at 10 a.m. ET. Guests can purchase tickets for the following shows by visiting www.DrPhillipsCenter.org:

Steinmetz Hall, one of the world's most acoustically remarkable spaces, will debut in mid-January 2022 with an incredible lineup of performances and community events with regional, national and International Artists. The one-of-a-kind, multiform theater can transform in shape, seating and sound to accommodate a variety of art forms and events, making it a destination of choice for the world's most revered and relevant artists. To learn more about the opening events visit www.DrPhillipsCenter.org/GrandCelebration.