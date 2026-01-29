The Second City to Return to Lincoln With THE BEST OF THE SECOND CITY!

🎭 NEW! Nebraska Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Nebraska & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Second City will return to Lincoln for a one-night engagement at the Lied Center for Performing Arts as part of its 65th anniversary year. The performance, titled The Best of The Second City!, will be presented at the Lied Center as a retrospective showcase drawing from the company’s six-and-a-half decades of comedy.

The program will feature a selection of sketches, characters, songs, and improvisational segments drawn from The Second City’s archive and reinterpreted by the current touring company. The production reflects the ensemble-based performance style for which the company is known, combining scripted material with live improvisation.

Founded in 1959, The Second City has played a central role in the development of modern American comedy, serving as an early creative home for performers including Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert, Steve Carell, Keegan-Michael Key, Amy Poehler, Bill Murray, Gilda Radner, and many others. The company currently operates stages, touring companies, and training centers across North America.

The performance will take place Saturday, February 14 at 7:30 p.m. at the Lied Center for Performing Arts, located on the University of Nebraska–Lincoln campus. Tickets are available through the Lied Center box office at liedcenter.org or by phone at (402) 472-4747.

Event Information

