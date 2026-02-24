TADA Theatre to Hold Auditions for CHICAGO in March

🎭 NEW! Nebraska Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Nebraska & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The TADA Theatre will be holding auditions for the production of Chicago in March! This award-winning musical, with book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse and music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, has a great variety of characters along with one show stopping number after another!

Auditions are for anyone wanting to showcase their talent within the age group called for by the character descriptions found on the website. Some require dance experience, others do not. TADA welcomes all talent interested in working towards the same goal of connecting our community with the positive power of theatre in a safe and creative environment. It does not discriminate in any way and believes in diversity casting.

Talent may sign up to audition in person on March 27 & 28 on or submit a video by logging onto www.tadatheatre.info and clicking the audition link for details and character descriptions. The show is slated to open June 12, 2026.