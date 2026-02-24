Review: ALICE BY HEART at Nebraska Wesleyan University Theatre

🎭 NEW! Nebraska Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Nebraska & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A rabbit hole? Or an underground tube tunnel?

Nebraska Wesleyan University Theatre’s current production of ALICE BY HEART explores a teenager's coping with grief and the realism of war-torn London through fantasy. The musical based on the 1865 children’s classic “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” is written by Steven Sater and Jessie Nelson with music by Duncan Sheik.

Let me first say that since the music is composed by Duncan Sheik, it has to be good. Well known for SPRING AWAKENING, some of the songs in this production bear a slight resemblance to the singular sound of that hit musical. The NWU student principles and ensemble in this production handle the music well with fine voices and an ear for great harmony.

It is World War II. Alice Spencer (Samara Follette) and her friend Alfred (Sam Evenson) are sheltered in an underground tube station in London. While air raid sirens sound, Alice tries to divert Alfred’s attention from his tuberculosis by reading to him. Nurse Cross (Kiana Sorenson) rips up Alice’s book, but Alice knows the story by heart and continues to tell it to her friend. The people hiding out in the shelter take the forms of the characters in the book. The result is a fantastical look at a classic through the eyes of a young girl facing grief over the decline of her Best Friend.

Scenic Designer guest artist Jamie Bullins and Lighting Designer guest artist Mackenzie Krull do a fantastic job creating a magical space. The opening of the production is stunning. Using a giant backlit sheet, various figures act out air raids with people running to take cover from the bombers overhead. It is like an amplified version of playing finger puppets in the dark as a child. The coloring and the set pieces work to emphasize the impressive choreography by guest artist Jaime Orton.

Choreography overall is thoughtful and entertaining with big numbers being especially fun. There is one memorable moment where a tight group dressed in similar clothing with army helmets covering their faces move together as one unit. In another scene Alice flies over the stage. Actors do backward crab walks...something is always happening to keep our attention.

The cast has been well chosen. Samara Follette is a perfect choice for Alice. Her sweet voice and confident choices of movement make her a joy to watch. She and her co-lead, Sam Evenson (Alfred Hallam/White Rabbit/March Hare) compliment each other in both movements and vocals. Their duet is beautiful. A shout out to the Queen of Hearts (Kiana Sorenson) for a stellar rendition of “Isn’t It a Trial?”

Larry Alexander as The Jabberwocky presents a compelling, yet creepy monster supported by the ensemble holding crutches. The effect is mystical and was a favorite of my young guest.

Because this story can be elusive, it was difficult to understand at times without reading the summary online beforehand. Following the story line would be a bit easier if the song list were included with the program. More attention to enunciation and projection would also help. But overall, NWU has once again mounted a wonderful production that will live in the memories of the audience. It is different. It is thought provoking. It is fantastical.

The show runs one more weekend February 26-28 at 7:30 pm and March 1 at 2:00 pm. You can purchase tickets at nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre-tickets or call the box office at (402) 465-2384 on Mon-Fri 3-5:00 pm or one hour prior to performances.

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Omaha News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...