Marin Alsop Leads Philadelphia Orchestra for Historic Concert at the Lied Center

🎭 NEW! Nebraska Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Nebraska & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Celebrating 125 years of musical brilliance, the world-renowned Philadelphia Orchestra returns to Nebraska for an historic concert, marking only their third performance on the Lied Center stage. Guest conductor Marin Alsop leads the orchestra in a program featuring Beethoven’s dramatic Leonore Overture No. 3, Brahms’ intricate Variations on a Theme of Joseph Haydn, and Schumann’s masterwork Symphony No. 2.

The Philadelphia Orchestra will perform at the Lied Center on Thursday, March 26 at 8:00pm.

About Marin Alsop

Marin Alsop is one of the foremost conductors of our time and a powerful and inspiring voice. She shattered glass ceilings as the first woman to serve as the head of major orchestras in the United States, South America, Austria, and Great Britain. A “formidable musician and a powerful communicator,” and a “conductor with a vision” (New York Times), Alsop is internationally recognized for her deep commitment to education, and for championing the importance of music in the world. She is also the first and only conductor to receive a MacArthur Fellowship.

Alsop fell in love with conducting as a child after seeing Leonard Bernstein conduct at Carnegie Hall. She would eventually meet her hero in the late 80s when she was accepted at the Tanglewood Music Festival, where she won the prestigious Koussevitzky Prize for outstanding student conductor. Bernstein became her mentor.

Among her decades of awards, academic appointments, and leadership positions with the world’s top musical institutions, the 2025-26 season marks Alsop’s third as Artistic Director and Chief Conductor of the Polish National Radio Symphony; her third as Principal Guest Conductor of the Philharmonia Orchestra; and her second as Principal Guest Conductor of The Philadelphia Orchestra. Recognized with BBC Music’s “Album of the Year” and Emmy nominations in addition to GRAMMY®, Classical BRIT, and Gramophone awards, Alsop’s discography comprises more than 200 titles.

Throughout her young life, Alsop was repeatedly told that her dream of being a conductor was impossible because she was a woman. Now that she has broken those barriers, she is devoted to promoting and nurturing the careers of fellow women conductors. Alsop founded the Taki Alsop Conducting Fellowship in 2002, which has grown into a global platform for identifying and empowering extraordinary women conductors by providing intensive coaching, mentorship, and financial support throughout their careers. Past winners hold over 30 music director or chief conductor positions around the world.

The Conductor, the Emmy-nominated documentary about her life, debuted at New York’s 2021 Tribeca Film Festival and has subsequently been broadcast on PBS television and at festivals and in theaters nationwide. It is currently available to watch on Apple TV, Prime Video, and other streaming platforms.