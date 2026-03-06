DIRTY DANCING IN CONCERT To Visit Lied Center

🎭 NEW! Nebraska Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Nebraska & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

DIRTY DANCING IN CONCERT will be presented March 22, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. at the Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The event is part of a global tour produced by Lionsgate and GEA Live that will bring the live-to-film concert experience to more than 100 cities across Europe and North America.

The concert pairs a screening of the digitally remastered 1987 film Dirty Dancing with a live band and vocalists performing songs from the film’s soundtrack in sync with the movie. Following the screening, the event will continue with an audience dance party featuring music from the film.

Directed by Emile Ardolino and written by Eleanor Bergstein, Dirty Dancing stars Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey as Johnny and Baby. The film also features Jerry Orbach, Cynthia Rhodes, and Kelly Bishop.

Released in 1987, the film became an international box office success and produced the Academy Award-winning song “(I've Had) The Time of My Life.”

Tickets for the Lincoln performance are available through the Lied Center box office, online, or by phone at (402) 472-4747.