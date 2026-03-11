PRIMARY TRUST Tickets Now On Sale at BLUEBARN Theatre

🎭 NEW! Nebraska Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Nebraska & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Tickets are now on sale for PRIMARY TRUST, by Eboni Booth, at BLUEBARN Theatre. The production will run March 26 through April 19 on the company’s BLUEBARN stage in Omaha.

The play follows Kenneth, a bookstore worker who spends his evenings drinking mai tais at a local tiki bar with his friend Bert. When Kenneth unexpectedly loses his longtime job, he is forced to confront the limits he has placed on himself and reconcile with his past.

PRIMARY TRUST premiered Off-Broadway in 2023 and received the 2024 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The play explores friendship, loneliness, and the choices that shape a person’s life.

The production is recommended for audiences ages 16 and older.

Tickets are available online or by phone at (402) 345-1576 Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Calling the box office directly allows patrons to avoid additional processing fees.