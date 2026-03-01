Lied Center Announces 2026-27 Glenn Korff Broadway Series

🎭 NEW! Nebraska Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Nebraska & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Hamilton, Shucked, Water for Elephants, Clue, and a fifth smash-hit show to be announced in May will make up the 2026-2027 Glenn Korff Broadway Series.

Five-show Broadway packages start at just $249, and Broadway subscribers also get first access to the return of Riverdance (on St. Patrick’s Day!) and a one-night-only concert with original RENT stars Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp as package add-ons.

"We’re proud to bring another season of the best of Broadway to Lincoln," said Lied Center Executive Director Bill Stephan. "From the return of the global blockbuster Hamilton (the most-attended show in Lied Center history!) to the hilarious new musical Shucked, the gorgeous high- flying Water for Elephants to classic murder mystery Clue, the always spectacular Riverdance to the reunion of Broadway superstars Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp, there’s something for everyone. We can’t reveal the fifth smash-hit show in our package lineup until May, but we can tell you it’s always one of the most requested shows by Lied Center audiences. I invite everyone to come experience the joy and inspiration of Broadway this season at the Lied!"

Season packages, which include the same seats to five Glenn Korff Broadway Series

shows and priority access to add-on productions, start at just $249. Season package

renewals and upgrades are available immediately to current subscribers. New season

packages go on sale to the public on March 9, 2025 at 11am at liedcenter.org/broadway.

2026-27 Glenn Korff Broadway Series

Mystery Show

December 15-20, 2026 | 8 performances

We can’t give you the details yet on this smash-hit Broadway sensation, but we CAN tell you that when we survey audiences about which shows they most want to see, this one is always near the very top! Announcement coming in May.

Clue

January 14-16, 2027 | 4 performances

A mansion. A murder. A mystery. Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they’ll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with them wrench? Based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

Shucked

February 25-28, 2027 | 5 performances

The Cornhuskers are getting Shucked, thanks to this Tony Award®-winning musical comedy. Maizy and Beau are getting hitched, when the corn that protects their small community starts to die. The town needs answers. But who will dare to venture beyond the borders of Cob County? Including the knockout songs "Woman of the World," "Somebody Will" and "Independently Owned," this corn-fed, corn-bred American musical is sure to satisfy your appetite for great musical theater.

Water for Elephants

March 11-14, 2027 | 5 performances

The critically acclaimed bestselling novel comes to life in a unique, spectacle-filled new musical! A young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life — and love — beyond his wildest dreams.

Hamilton

April 13-18, 2027 | 8 performances

Hamilton is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. Hamilton features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy and Olivier Awards, and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Season Package Add-Ons

Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp

Stars of RENT

November 6, 2026 | 1 night only

Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp, original stars of RENT, team up in a brand-new duo show celebrating 30 years of friendship and music! Adam and Anthony bring their friendship and history together for an unforgettable and celebratory night of music, stories and fun. Expect songs from highlights throughout their careers, music that has influenced their lives, and of course iconic hits from where it all began — meeting at RENT.

Riverdance

March 16-17, 2027 | 3 performances

The most celebrated Celtic show in the world returns to the Lied Center on St. Patrick’s Day! Since Riverdance first emerged onto the world stage, its fusion of Irish and international dance and music has captured the hearts of millions worldwide. The Grammy award-winning music and high-octane energy of its mesmerizing choreography and breathtaking performances has left audiences in awe and established Riverdance as a global cultural sensation. This spectacular production rejuvenates the much-loved original show with innovative new choreography, costumes, and theatrical magic.