Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Next Generation of The Capitol Steps Brings Political Comedy to Lincoln

The performance is on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

Omaha News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 07, 2022  
The Next Generation of The Capitol Steps Brings Political Comedy to Lincoln

For years, the beloved Capitol Steps brought their unique brand of political satire, music, and "bipartisan spoofery" to the Lied Center. Now, the stairway to heavenly political satire originally laid by the Steps continues upward with DC's Reflecting Fools- the new musical parody group created by the performers and co-writer from the Capitol Steps. DC's Reflecting Fools hold up a mirror to our crazy political culture, providing hilarious song parodies and foolish reflections that continue to inspire belly-laughter.

Audiences will continue to see casts from past seasons of the Capitol Steps performing all the beloved bits, the show-ending and mind-boggling backward talking spoonerisms, break-neck costume changes, over-the-top impressions, and all-new song parodies reflecting the day's news.

Let's welcome some reflection! Join us for the unveiling of the next political movement in comedy sweeping the country. This event is available to attend in-person or via live webcast.

D.C.'s Reflecting Fools

Thursday, October 20, 2022

7:30pm

In-person and live webcast tickets available at liedcenter.org, by phone at (402) 472-4747, and at the Lied Center box office





More Hot Stories For You


The Next Generation of The Capitol Steps Brings Political Comedy to LincolnThe Next Generation of The Capitol Steps Brings Political Comedy to Lincoln
October 7, 2022

For years, the beloved Capitol Steps brought their unique brand of political satire, music, and “bipartisan spoofery” to the Lied Center. Now, the stairway to heavenly political satire originally laid by the Steps continues upward with DC’s Reflecting Fools— the new musical parody group created by the performers and co-writer from the Capitol Steps. DC’s Reflecting Fools hold up a mirror to our crazy political culture, providing hilarious song parodies and foolish reflections that continue to inspire belly-laughter.
Kevin Buswell to Perform as Riff Raff for 10th Time at Rave On Production's ROCKY HORROR SHOWKevin Buswell to Perform as Riff Raff for 10th Time at Rave On Production's ROCKY HORROR SHOW
October 5, 2022

Rave On Productions will bring The Rocky Horror Show back to the Slowdown for its second consecutive year. The cast is made up of award winning actors and audience favorites from previous productions including Benn Sieff as Frank-N-Furter, Erika Hall-Sieff as Magenta and Kevin Buswell who will perform the role of Riff Raff in his 10th production of The Rocky Horror Show this October.
WINNIE THE POOH: THE MUSICAL Announced At The Lied CenterWINNIE THE POOH: THE MUSICAL Announced At The Lied Center
September 29, 2022

The acclaimed, record-breaking run of Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation will be arriving in Lincoln on October 16-17!
Lied Center Announces Virtual Season Package
September 29, 2022

Back by popular demand, the Lied Center is again offering a virtual season package, allowing audiences to enjoy exceptional arts experiences from the comfort of home. The $99 package includes live webcast tickets to 9 exciting events coming to the Lied stage this season, and individual shows are available for $20.
Omaha Community Playhouse to Present THE CAKE in OctoberOmaha Community Playhouse to Present THE CAKE in October
September 25, 2022

The Cake opens at the Omaha Community Playhouse on Friday, October 7. A celebrated North Carolina baker is thrilled to finally design a wedding cake for her goddaughter. But when she learns the marriage is between two women, she begins to feel conflicted. A surprising and sweet take on a modern-day controversy, seeped in humor and warmth.