The Next Generation of The Capitol Steps Brings Political Comedy to Lincoln

For years, the beloved Capitol Steps brought their unique brand of political satire, music, and "bipartisan spoofery" to the Lied Center. Now, the stairway to heavenly political satire originally laid by the Steps continues upward with DC's Reflecting Fools- the new musical parody group created by the performers and co-writer from the Capitol Steps. DC's Reflecting Fools hold up a mirror to our crazy political culture, providing hilarious song parodies and foolish reflections that continue to inspire belly-laughter.

Audiences will continue to see casts from past seasons of the Capitol Steps performing all the beloved bits, the show-ending and mind-boggling backward talking spoonerisms, break-neck costume changes, over-the-top impressions, and all-new song parodies reflecting the day's news.

Let's welcome some reflection! Join us for the unveiling of the next political movement in comedy sweeping the country. This event is available to attend in-person or via live webcast.

D.C.'s Reflecting Fools

Thursday, October 20, 2022

7:30pm

In-person and live webcast tickets available at liedcenter.org, by phone at (402) 472-4747, and at the Lied Center box office