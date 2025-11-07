Review: MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY at Enid Miller Lab Theatre, Nebraska Wesleyan University

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For an utterly charming evening, head to the intimate Enid Miller Lab Theatre at Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln, Nebraska. MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY will warm you and leave you feeling good.

Writers Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon expanded Jane Austen's classic Pride and Prejudice to view Pemberley, home to the Darcys, two years laters. Four sisters, Elizabeth Darcy, Jane Bingley, Lydia Wickham, and Mary Bennet, are gathering for Christmas. Three of the sisters are married, but only two of them happily. Mary, the introspective middle sister, is expected to remain a spinster, spending her time with her nose in a book and her fingers on the keyboard.

A last minute guest invited by Mr. Darcy, Lord Arthur de Bourgh, arrives to the curiosity of the sisters. Arthur, an awkward man, soon discovers his equal in intelligence and literary astuteness in Mary. Their unlikely friendship blooms.

What follows is a look into the differing personalities of the sisters, a comedy of errors involving letters, and a heartfelt glimpse into love where no love was expected.

Guest Director Sasha Dobson directs this tight group of actors who portray their characters with believability and charm.

Quinna Glass nails the quiet, dutiful Mary with subtlety and an understated performance that leads one to think she is not acting, but actually becoming that person. Her vocal delivery is well modulated and easy on the ear.

Benjamin Clayton as the socially awkward Arthur de Bourgh brings a lighthearted comedy to the story with his shy demeanor and hesitancy. Clayton is likable. We want him to step up and speak for himself, but we also appreciate his sensitivity toward everyone’s feelings.

Benjamin Arnez speaks forcefully as Fitzwilliam Darcy. He exudes confidence which is matched by his wife, Elizabeth, charmingly portrayed by Emma Moran. Arnez is clearly master of the house.

Ryleigh Borg as Jane Bingley and Benjamin Mitnick as her husband Charles add color. His response to the comment that babies were commonly born was great…their baby was something special and does not happen every day to them. I liked that.

(Aside…three Benjamins! What are the odds?)

Eliza Way personifies the spoiled, vivacious, energetic youngest sister, Lydia. She whirls across the stage and totally captures the heart of my young grandniece who accompanied me to the play. Way morphs into a more sedate, aware woman who realizes that her actions have negative consequences.

Kiana Sorenson is the wealthy, entitled Anne de Bourgh. She sweeps in with self appointed authority and disgust for the people in the Christmas tree decorated mansion.

Costume Designer Elizabeth Ennis has created some fine period costumes which are lovely to see. Sound designer Eric McCabe runs contemporary pop hits as background music for the 1800s period production, which blends surprisingly well. The library set conceived by designer Bradlee Lamotte is spot on.

This is a lovely show and a great lead up to the Christmas season.

The show runs November 6-8, and 13-15 at 7:30 pm and November 9 and 16 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are available at nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre-tickets or at the box office 402-465-2384.

