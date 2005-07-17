The TADA Theatre to Present HOLIDAY HILARITY WEEKENDS

🎭 NEW! Nebraska Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Nebraska & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This December The TADA Theatre will offer the gift of laughter with Holiday Hilarities Weekends. Kicking things off on December 5 and 6 will be national comedian Matt Geiler from America's Got Talent! His masterful and unique act consists of quickly improvising hilarious songs from audience suggestions resulting in no show ever being the same one twice. He's toured all over the country and is frequently added to live dates by Wayne Brady who calls Matt "The Beast" and "one of the smartest, funniest performers I've had the joy of performing with." Besides his comedy work, Matt is also the Dancing Pumpkin Man meme that signals the arrival of Halloween every year. But this month, his comedy will signal the start of a hilarious weekend at The TADA Theatre!

On December 12 and 13 patrons can enjoy the quick wit of Lincoln native Juli Burney! Celebrating 40 years of making people laugh, Juli has worked as a standup comic, improvisational entertainer, a humorous storyteller and a motivational speaker, all culminating in a solo comedy show that will lift your spirits. She has performed at such national comedy clubs as The Funny Bone, The Improv, Jokers, The Laugh Factory and The Comedy Store as well as many independent clubs and private bookings. Juli has also filmed for Showtime and HBO!

This is the 20th year that The TADA Theatre has partnered with the Food Bank for their holiday show and patrons who attend are encouraged to bring donations to help fill the barrel of food.

Holiday Hilarities Weekends is sponsored by Schaefer's and will take place on the main stage of The TADA Theatre at 701 P Street in Lincoln, Nebraska's Historic Haymarket District, with shows at 7:00 pm and 9:00 pm.