A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL Comes to Lied Center, December 16-21

A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL will begin performances at Lied Center for Performing Arts on December 16-21, 2025.

From the songwriting team behind the smash hit Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen and the critically-acclaimed films La La Land and The Greatest Showman, A Christmas Story, The Musical, brings the classic 1983 movie to hilarious life on stage in Lincoln at the Lied Center for Performing Arts on December 16-21, 2025

A Christmas Story, The Musical chronicles young and bespectacled Ralphie Parker as he schemes his way toward the holiday gift of his dreams, an official Red Ryder Carbine-Action 200-Shot Range Model Air Rifle (“You'll shoot your eye out kid!”). An infamous leg lamp, outrageous pink bunny pajamas, a maniacal department store Santa, and a triple-dog-dare to lick a freezing flagpole are just a few of the distractions that stand between Ralphie and his Christmas wish. Chock-full of delightful songs and splashy production numbers, A Christmas Story, The Musical, has proudly taken its place as a perennial holiday classic for the whole family.

Hailed by The Associated Press as “a joyous Christmas miracle,” The New York Times writes “I was dazzled. You'd have to have a Grinch-sized heart not to feel a smile spreading across your face.” A Christmas Story, The Musical premiered on Broadway in 2012 and was a critical and commercial success. The musical was nominated for three TONY Awards including Best New Musical, Best Original Score, and Best Book of a Musical.

A Christmas Story, The Musical features a festive and nostalgic holiday-themed score by composer/lyricist team Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (TONY Award for Dear Evan Hansen, OSCAR for La La Land, GOLDEN GLOBE for The Greatest Showman), with a book by Joseph Robinette, based on the writings of radio humorist Jean Shepherd and the 1983 holiday film favorite. The 2021 Big League tour, originally directed by Matt Lenz, will feature direction by Michael Rader, with casting by Alison Franck. TONY Award winner Warren Carlyle's Broadway choreography will be reset for the tour by Jason A. Sparks. A Christmas Story, The Musical features scenic design by Michael Carnahan, lighting design by Charlie Morrison, and musical supervision and direction by Andrew Smithson.

A Christmas Story, The Musical is produced by Big League Productions, Inc.

Tickets for A Christmas Story, The Musical are on sale now and can be purchased at liedcenter.org, by calling (402) 472-4747, and at the Lied box office.