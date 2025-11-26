MAMMA MIA! Comes To The Orpheum Theater In 2026

🎭 NEW! Nebraska Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Nebraska & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Omaha Performing Arts has announced that tickets are now available for MAMMA MIA!, which will play the Orpheum Theater April 28–May 3, 2026.

The long-running international hit premiered in London in 1999 and debuted on Broadway in 2001, where it went on to run for 14 years across two theatres. The musical has been seen by 70 million people worldwide and inspired two major motion pictures. To date, the production has been staged in 50 productions in 16 languages and has grossed more than $7 billion globally.

The North American tour arrives following the 25th anniversary Broadway production, which returned to the Winter Garden Theatre in 2025 for a six-month run. MAMMA MIA! previously toured North America from 2000–2017 with four touring companies.

Featuring music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, the musical is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd, and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The production features design by Mark Thompson, lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce and Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision and arrangements by Martin Koch. The North American tour is booked by The Booking Group, with casting by The TRC Company.

MAMMA MIA! is produced by Judy Craymer, Richard East and Björn Ulvaeus for Littlestar in association with Universal Music Group. Amy Jacobs of Bespoke Theatricals serves as executive producer with Work Light Productions. The special edition cast recording is available from Decca Broadway.

Tickets begin at $47 and may be purchased at ticketomaha.com, by calling 402-345-0606, or in person at the Ticket Omaha Box Office inside the Holland Center. Omaha Performing Arts uses all-in ticketing, and listed prices include all fees.