The TADA Theatre Will Present MR. SHOWTIME for Two Nights Only

The TADA Theatre will present a special two-night engagement of Mr. Showtime, featuring comedian and entertainer David Scott, on November 21 and 22 at 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. on the theatre’s main stage in Lincoln’s Historic Haymarket District.
A former Guinness World Record holder and one-time Underoos Underwear Model, Scott blends comedy, music, and audience interaction in his high-energy stage show.
Known to audiences as Mr. Showtime, he has performed across the United States, headlining comedy clubs and performing arts centers from Las Vegas to Chicago. His comedy album You'll Be Fine debuted at #1 on iTunes and Apple Music.
Scott’s work has been featured on HBO, Good Morning America, and SiriusXM Radio. The event is sponsored by Hyatt Place.
