Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Omaha Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!

By: Sep. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Photo 1 Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 3 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Shop GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop GUTENBERG! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

BWW Regional Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Omaha Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

BWW Awards Nominations



RELATED STORIES

1
Ukulele Virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro Announced At The Lied! Photo
Ukulele Virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro Announced At The Lied!

The 'Jimi Hendrix of the Ukulele,' Jake Shimabukuro, will be performing at the Lied Center for Performing Arts on October 12. Don't miss this genre-bending musical experience!

2
Chanel Savages HOT CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR Comes to Tada Theatre in December Photo
Chanel Savage's HOT CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR Comes to Tada Theatre in December

Chanel Savage's Hot Christmas Spectacular comes to Tada Theatre this holiday season. Learn more about the show here!

3
Review: BEAUTIFUL, THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Omaha Community Playhouse is Some Kind of Wo Photo
Review: BEAUTIFUL, THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Omaha Community Playhouse is Some Kind of Wonderful

BEAUTIFUL, The Carole King Musical previewed at the Omaha Community Playhouse September 14th. Making its Broadway debut in 2014, BEAUTIFUL was nominated for an array of theater awards, winning several including Best Musical Theater Album and a Grammy Award.

4
The Tony Award-Winning Musical Comedy THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE To Take P Photo
The Tony Award-Winning Musical Comedy THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE To Take Place At The TADA Theatre

The TADA Theatre presents a three-week run of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee starting on October 12th.

From This Author - BWW Awards

Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards

Videos

Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow Video
Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW Video
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Shares Why the Shows Message is Resonating So Loudly with Audiences Video
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Shares Why the Shows Message is Resonating So Loudly with Audiences
View all Videos

Omaha SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Marissa Mulder in "I'll Follow the Sun"
Brownville Concert Hall (10/06-10/08)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Prom
McDonald Theatre--Nebraska Wesleyan University (4/18-4/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Hello Girls
Miller Lab Theatre (2/15-2/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Romeo and Juliet
McDonald Theatre--Nebraska Wesleyan University (1/25-2/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elf
McDonald Theatre--Nebraska Wesleyan University (11/30-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Les Miserables
Lied Center for Performing Arts (1/09-1/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Eurydice
Miller Lab Theatre (10/26-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Aladdin
Lied Center for Performing Arts (10/03-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Nerd
Miller Lab Theatre (11/16-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jesus Christ Superstar (Non-Equity)
Lied Center for Performing Arts (2/01-2/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You