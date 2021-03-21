The McKnight Center Launches 2021 Season With Canadian Brass and Pink Martini

The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts will kick off its 2021 Season with performances by Canadian Brass on March 28 and Pink Martini on April 1. The anticipated launch features performances by two stellar groups and offers two showtimes per performance to accommodate for social distancing.

"The McKnight Center is thrilled to welcome two beloved groups, Canadian Brass and Pink Martini, to kick off our season," said Mark Blakeman, Marilynn and Carl Thoma Executive Director of The McKnight Center. "Both are known for their unique, memorable performances, and we cannot think of a better way to welcome guests back to our Center safely. We are equally pleased to simulcast these concerts onto our outdoor plaza wall, free of charge, for additional viewing options."

Established in 1970, Canadian Brass has enjoyed more than 50 years of international success, earning the ensemble the distinction of "the world's most famous brass group." While prioritizing virtuosity and excellence in their music, Canadian Brass also weaves lively dialogue and theatrical effects into their concerts.

Pink Martini, a self-described "little orchestra," draws inspiration from all over the world to create a unique blend of jazz, classical and pop. In their latest album, the 16-member group sings in eight different languages, which NPR called a "globetrotting victory lap." With a timeless feel that appeals to audiences everywhere, Pink Martini delivers an eclectic and glamorous performance.

Canadian Brass will perform on Sunday, March 28, at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., and Pink Martini will perform on Thursday, April 1 at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Each performance will be about one hour with no intermission. Ticket holders will be seated in pods based on their households, with six feet of distance between each seating pod. Face masks that cover the nose and mouth are required while in The McKnight Center.

Due to reduced seating capacity, all showtimes are currently sold out. Tickets may become available if social gathering restrictions are lifted. Those interested in attending can be placed on a waiting list and notified if tickets become available by contacting the box office at (405) 744-9999 or info@mcknightcenter.org.

Free tickets are available for those attending the simulcast of each performance in the outdoor plaza, but reservations are required. Outdoor seating is general admission, and each socially distanced pod can seat up to two guests. Contact the box office or visit McKnightCenter.org to reserve tickets.