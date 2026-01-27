BEEHIVE – THE 60s MUSICAL to Kick Off Lyric Theatre Of Oklahoma’s 2026 Season

🎭 NEW! Oklahoma Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Oklahoma & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

​Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma will open its 2026 Season with an electrifying musical tribute to some of the greatest female voices of the 20th century in Beehive- The 60s Musical! Created by Larry Gallagher, and directed by Lyric's Executive Producer Ashley Wells, Lyric's production runs February 11 - March 1, 2026 at its intimate Plaza Theatre.

Beehive is a feel-good celebration of the '60s female voices whose music defined a cultural movement, with hits made famous by The Supremes, Connie Francis, The Ronettes, Lesley Gore, Aretha Franklin, Petula Clark, Dusty Springfield, Tina Turner, and Janis Joplin. Featuring more than 30 chart-toppers including, “It's My Party,” “Be My Baby,” “Where the Boys Are,” “Proud Mary,” “Try (Just a Little Bit Harder)”

Lyric's production features six actresses, including the return of New York City-based actor Shayna Blass. Last seen starring as Carole King in Lyric's 2025 production of Beautiful– The Carole King Musical, Blass will channel the soul of Janis Joplin, performing such iconic hits as “Cry Baby” and “Me and Bobby McGee.” The cast also includes Caprie Gordon, Leiah Lewis, Cheyanne Marie, Bailey Maxwell, and Audrey Payne. Rounding out the Beehive cast are swings Ava Musgraves, Talyn Nolan, Nolia Sweatt.

Bringing the ‘60s to vibrant life on stage are Scenic and Lighting Designer Shawna Irish, Properties Design by Matthew Alvin Brown, and Sound Design by Jacob Henry. Giving the singers their signature ‘60s look, including 39 skyscraper beehives, are Hair & Wig Designers Brawna Gfellar and Joanne Middleton-Weaver, with Costume Design by Jeffrey Meek.

Beehive The '60s Musical first premiered in New York City in 1985 at Sweetwater in New York City. Since then, Beehive has become one of the most popular musical revues in the American theatre.