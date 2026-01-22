The McKnight Center To Welcome Orpheus Chamber Orchestra & Marc-André Hamelin In February

🎭 NEW! Oklahoma Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Oklahoma & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts at Oklahoma State University (OSU) to present Orpheus Chamber Orchestra & Marc-André Hamelin on Friday, Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m. The performance brings one of the world's most distinctive ensembles, known for performing without a conductor, to the McKnight Center stage.

Founded in 1972, Orpheus Chamber Orchestra has spent more than 50 years redefining how orchestral music is created and performed. Built on principles of shared leadership and collaboration, the New York-based ensemble performs as a true collective, with musicians shaping interpretation together rather than following a single conductor. The result is an intensely responsive, chamber-music approach applied to orchestral repertoire.

"Orpheus Chamber Orchestra proves that extraordinary music can emerge from collective leadership," said Mark Blakeman, The McKnight Center's Marilynn and Carl Thoma Executive Director. "They model a way of working together that values listening, respect and shared purpose, which makes every performance feel alive and personal."

Joining Orpheus is pianist Marc-André Hamelin, widely regarded as one of today's most extraordinary musicians. Hamelin is celebrated for his masterful interpretations of core repertoire as well as his fearless exploration of rarely performed works from the 19th, 20th and 21st centuries.

"Marc-André Hamelin is a once-in-a-generation pianist whose technical brilliance is matched by his musical curiosity and depth," said Blakeman. "His performances are as intellectually engaging as they are breathtaking."

Tickets are limited. Visit www.mcknightcenter.org or contact the box office at 405.744.9999 to purchase. Concerts are often simulcast live to the Center's outdoor 32-foot LED wall for free viewing. Contact the box office for details.