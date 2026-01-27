Berger Performing Arts Center to Close June 30 Due to State Funding Shortfall

🎭 NEW! Oklahoma Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Oklahoma & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Arizona School for the Deaf and Blind (ASDB) announced this week that the Edward Berger Performing Arts Center will close effective June 30, 2026, citing a lack of state funding to continue operating the venue, reports ABC/KGUN9.

Located on ASDB’s Tucson campus, the Berger Performing Arts Center has served local theater companies, schools, and community organizations for more than 25 years. The closure comes as ASDB prepares to relocate its Tucson campus, a transition that has already raised concerns among parents, students, and arts groups about the future of programs currently based there.

For Saguaro City Music Theatre, a nonprofit company that regularly uses the venue, the announcement signals the loss of its primary performance and education space. Managing Director Dena DiGiacinto said the organization was recently informed that its access to the theater would end this summer.

"Along with the ASDB campus closing and the school itself closing at the end of this school year, the Berger Performing Arts Center will also be closing its doors at the end of the summer," Digiacinto said. "So for us that is quite devastating if it no longer is accessible to us."

In addition to hosting performances, Saguaro City Music Theatre has partnered with ASDB on educational initiatives, including after-school programming for students.

BroadwayWorld contributor and local theater critic Zach Wetzel said the impact of the closure would extend beyond a single organization, noting the theater’s accessibility and adaptability for education-focused use. "They’re a very large and inclusive space which is why Saguaro City likes to use them," Wetzel said. "And they’re perfect for education as well, because there are other schools and camps that come and use them."

ASDB officials said the closure is unavoidable without new funding. As a state agency, ASDB said it cannot fundraise, borrow money, or issue bonds to cover operating expenses, and requests for additional state funding over the past three years were unsuccessful. The school said it hopes a local organization or historical foundation may step in to support and preserve the venue.

"I think it’s definitely important for anyone who cares about the arts in Tucson to know this performing arts center is at risk of closing its doors," Digiacinto said.

As of this week, ASDB has not announced whether another operator will assume control of the Berger Performing Arts Center following its closure.