Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

🎭 NEW! Oklahoma Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Oklahoma & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2025 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Alle Passmore - CHICAGO - Lawton Community Theatre



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Angela Polk - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre



Best Dance Production

HIP HOP NUTCRACKER - RACE Dance Collective



Best Direction Of A Musical

Collin Andrulonis - SECRET GARDEN - Poteet Theatre



Best Direction Of A Play

David Weber - COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park



Best Ensemble

WAITING FOR LEFTY - OU School Of Drama



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Mitchelll Laflin - THE POLAR EXPRESS - Rail Events/Warner Brothers



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Jan McDaniel - OKLAHOMA! - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma



Best Musical

INTO THE WOODS - Sooner Theatre



Best New Play Or Musical

BROMEO & JULIET - Theatre Crude



Best Performer In A Musical

Dallas Lish - OKLAHOMA! - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma



Best Performer In A Play

Desmond Council - WAITING FOR LEFTY - OU School Of Drama



Best Play

WAITING FOR LEFTY - OU School Of Drama



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jason Foreman - OKLAHOMA! - The Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Anthony Lopez & Timothy Riggs - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Love Mendoza - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Lawton Community Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Buck Blume - WAITING FOR LEFTY - OU School Of Drama



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THELMA GAYLORD ACADEMY - Lyric



Favorite Local Theatre

Lawton Community Theatre

Winners can download graphics here.