Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Alle Passmore - CHICAGO - Lawton Community Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Angela Polk - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre
Best Dance Production
HIP HOP NUTCRACKER - RACE Dance Collective
Best Direction Of A Musical
Collin Andrulonis - SECRET GARDEN - Poteet Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
David Weber - COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park
Best Ensemble
WAITING FOR LEFTY - OU School Of Drama
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Mitchelll Laflin - THE POLAR EXPRESS - Rail Events/Warner Brothers
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Jan McDaniel - OKLAHOMA! - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
Best Musical
INTO THE WOODS - Sooner Theatre
Best New Play Or Musical
BROMEO & JULIET - Theatre Crude
Best Performer In A Musical
Dallas Lish - OKLAHOMA! - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
Best Performer In A Play
Desmond Council - WAITING FOR LEFTY - OU School Of Drama
Best Play
WAITING FOR LEFTY - OU School Of Drama
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jason Foreman - OKLAHOMA! - The Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Anthony Lopez & Timothy Riggs - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Love Mendoza - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Lawton Community Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Buck Blume - WAITING FOR LEFTY - OU School Of Drama
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THELMA GAYLORD ACADEMY - Lyric
Favorite Local Theatre
Lawton Community Theatre
Winners can download graphics here.
Videos