Six Women File Lawsuit Against UCO Theatre Professor For Sexual Harassment

Six students at the University of Central Oklahoma have made allegations against a theatre professor for harassment, and in one case, having a sexual relationship with a student, News9 reports.

The six women have filed a lawsuit against Professor Karno Buss, which claims that he admitted to some of the allegations and this has been knowingly going on for years.

Buss would allegedly choose certain freshmen who he considered "favorites" and would give them special one-on-one coaching. He would also allegedly invite his "favorites" on trips where sometimes underaged drinking was involved.

Jaycee Criswell and Ivana Reynoso are not involved in the lawsuit but have similar stories. The women both described closed door office visits, attempts to persuade them to go on trips, outside of class communication and bad experiences during rehearsal.

"There's one scene in the show that he just insisted on directing himself and it's the scene where me and another student that happens to be one of his favorites get half naked..." said Reynoso. She said he had her rehearse that every night.

Alyssa Moon, another former student who started a petition against Buss, says that they are just trying to get UCO to force him out.

"Say something and fire him," Reynoso said. "I want consequences."

At press time, UCO has confirmed that Buss is still an employee.

