SINGIN' IN THE RAIN to Delight at Lyric Theatre Of Oklahoma

"It's great to stay up late" when you are watching a classic musical like Singin' in the Rain, playing at Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma June 25-30.

The "Greatest Movie Musical of All Time" is faithfully and lovingly adapted by Broadway legends, Betty Comden and Adolph Green, from their original award-winning screenplay in Singin' in the Rain. Each unforgettable scene, song and dance is accounted for, including the show-stopping title number, complete with an onstage rainstorm! Hilarious situations, snappy dialogue and a hit-parade score of Hollywood standards make Singin' in the Rain the perfect entertainment for any fan of the golden age of movie musicals.

Singin' in the Rain has all the makings of a Tinseltown tabloid headline - the starlet, the leading man and a love affair that could change lives and make or break careers! In silent movies, Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont are a hot item but, behind the scenes, things aren't always as they appear on the big screen! Meanwhile, Lina's squeaky voice might be the end of her career in "talking pictures" without the help of a talented young actress to do the talking and singing for her.

The musical's cast features: Richard Riaz Yoder as "Cosmo Brown," Jeremy Benton as "Don Lockwood," Lyn Cramer as "R.F. Simpson," Jamaal Jackson as "Young Cosmo," Andi Dema as "Roscoe Dexter," Phoebe Butts as "Dora Bailey," Sam Carper as "Young Don," Taylor Ratliff as "Rod," Tatum Grace Ludlam as "Kathy Seldon" and Lexi Windsor as "Lina Lamont."

Michael Baron will direct Lyric Theatre's production with Lyn Cramer as the choreographer, Helena Kuukka as the lighting designer, Uldarico Sarmiento as the scenic designer and Jeffrey Meek as the costume designer.

For tickets and more information about Singin' in the Rain, tap here.





