Oklahoma City Repertory Theater Sets 2023-24 Season Featuring Four Oklahoma Premieres & More

Oklahoma City Repertory Theater has announced the new line-up for the theater's 2023-24 Season, filled with productions that explore themes about being alive Right Here, Right Now. OKC Rep's second full season since its 2022 reboot will feature a four-production Mainstage Season in partnership with Oklahoma Contemporary, along with a special add-on: the remount of 2022's highly popular audio-guided theatrical walking tour, OF A MIND: OKLAHOMA CITY.

The Mainstage Season will consist of four Oklahoma Premieres, two of which-THE ANTELOPE PARTY and VIETGONE-will be fully produced here in Oklahoma City. OKC Rep's first touring presentation of the season, LOOKING FOR TIGER LILY, stars Anthony Hudson (aka Carla Rossi: Portland's Premiere Drag Clown) in a solo performance about growing up as a queer mixed Native person. For the second touring presentation, OKC Rep will continue its long-standing partnership with The Public Theater's Under the Radar Festival. The Under the Radar Festival is widely recognized as a premier launching pad for new and cutting-edge performance from the U.S. and abroad. This partnership allows OKC Rep to bring boundary-pushing performances to Oklahoma City, directly from Under the Radar in New York City.

"We are thrilled to announce our 2023-2024 season, featuring five adventurous theater pieces that tap into what it means to live in the moment: Right Here, Right Now," said Artistic Director Kelly Kerwin. "These five productions are fun, exuberant, and thought-provoking. OKC Rep is becoming known as a theater that surprises, delights, and fosters community, and a main reason for this is that we invest in our artists and our audiences. We believe that visionary theatrical works should be just as accessible to audiences in Oklahoma as they are to those in bigger cities, where these kinds of works traditionally premiere. I'm so proud of OKC Rep's standard for excellence and innovation, and that we continually raise the bar for what theater can and should be.

OKC Rep furthers its dedication to the cultural ecology of Oklahoma City by making theater accessible to everyone. The theater will continue to offer its sliding-scale ticket prices and Pay-What-You-Can option. "OKC Rep makes incredible theater, but with fewer financial barriers. This is only possible because of our devoted supporters," Kerwin continued, "They make it possible for us to reach a broad audience, one that looks and feels like OKC. Oklahoma City is dubbed The Big Friendly for a reason, and we want our ticket prices and audience experience to feel like the warmth and ease of this moniker."

Ticket packages for the 2023-24 Mainstage Season at Oklahoma Contemporary are on sale now.

OKLAHOMA CITY REPERTORY THEATER'S 2023-24 SEASON:

THE ANTELOPE PARTY

By Eric John Meyer

Directed by Jesse Jou

October 12-22, 2023

Presented by OKC Rep in partnership with Oklahoma Contemporary

Te Ata Theater at Oklahoma Contemporary

11 NW 11th St. | Oklahoma City, OK 73103

Tickets $20-$60 + Pay-What-You-Can options

"The Rust Belt Ponies Meet-Up Group for Adult Fans of My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic" gather weekly to visit Equestria-a land of enchantment aka Ben's apartment in rural Pennsylvania. Here, these five friends role-play and revel in a pretend land where nothing bad can happen. When a foreboding neighborhood watch starts patrolling the world outside, fear and paranoia starts to seep into the circle of Bronies and Pegasisters. This timely dark comedy explores what happens when a new social order upsets the dynamics of friendship, neighbors, and an entire community.



LOOKING FOR TIGER LILY

Written and Performed by Anthony Hudson

November 16-18, 2023

Presented by OKC Rep in partnership with Oklahoma Contemporary

Te Ata Theater at Oklahoma Contemporary

11 NW 11th St. | Oklahoma City, OK 73103

Tickets $20-$60 + Pay-What-You-Can options

Starring Anthony Hudson - the human vessel for Portland's premiere drag clown Carla Rossi - LOOKING FOR TIGER LILY utilizes song, dance, drag, and video to put a queer spin on the ancestral tradition of storytelling. Asking what it means for a queer mixed Native person to experience their heritage through white normative culture as they recount growing up watching the 1960 production of "Peter Pan" featuring Sondra Lee's blonde, blue-eyed "Indian Princess" Tiger Lily, Anthony (and Carla) draw from a songbook stretching across Disney's "Pocahontas" to Cher's "Half-Breed." Not just autobiography, LOOKING FOR TIGER LILY is a coming-of-age story that's more than cowboys versus Indians

UNDER THE RADAR: ON THE ROAD

In Association with The Public Theater

Presented by OKC Rep in partnerships with Oklahoma Contemporary

January 25-28, 2024

Te Ata Theater at Oklahoma Contemporary

11 NW 11th St. | Oklahoma City, OK 73103

Tickets $20-$60 + Pay-What-You-Can options

UNDER THE RADAR: ON THE ROAD is OKC Rep's annual collaboration with The Public Theater in New York. The Public's Under The Radar Festival is widely recognized as a premier launching pad for new and cutting-edge performance from the U.S. and abroad. Through this partnership, OKC Rep brings a show directly from the NYC festival to Oklahoma City.

VIETGONE

By Qui Nguyen

Directed by Nikki DiLoreto

February 29 - March 9, 2024

Presented by OKC Rep in partnership with Oklahoma Contemporary

Te Ata Theater at Oklahoma Contemporary

11 NW 11th St. | Oklahoma City, OK 73103

Tickets $20-$60 + Pay-What-You-Can options

An all-American love story about two very new Americans. It's 1975. Saigon has fallen. He lost his wife. She lost her fiancé. But now in a new land, they just might find each other. Part cross-country road trip, part romantic comedy, VIETGONE will take audiences on a journey through time to reexamine a pivotal moment in American history, and playwright Qui Nguyen gets up-close-and-personal to tell the story that led to the creation of...Qui Nguyen.



OF A MIND: OKLAHOMA CITY

By Kelly Kerwin, Emily Zemba, and Listen&Breathe

Movement by Hui Cha Poos

May 9 - June 10, 2024

Tickets $20-$60 + Pay-What-You-Can options

Put on your headphones and join OKC Rep for a remount of OF A MIND: OKLAHOMA CITY, the audio-guided theatrical walking tour that originally delighted audiences in Spring 2022.

Guided by live narration-and accompanied by a score of local voices, sounds, and music- participants will meet as a group for a walking experience through downtown OKC. A voice will guide you through alleyways, public spaces, and will help you notice some secrets hidden in plain sight. The original composition features OKC's ambient soundscape and stories culled from our neighbors in the community. OF A MIND: OKLAHOMA CITY asks us to look at our city, our surroundings, and one another, in new and meaningful ways.

ABOUT OKC REP

Mission: OKC Rep is dedicated to championing new ways of making theater, supporting innovative artists, and growing the cultural ecology of Oklahoma City.

An award-winning, nationally recognized professional regional theater, OKC Rep produced its first play in 2002 and has produced more than 77 productions.