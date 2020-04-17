OKC Rep Features The Oklahoma City Project Online and Partners with KTOK

OKC Rep will be sharing new content featuring The Oklahoma City Project on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and the website this week. The first is an interview with the project's playwright and director Ruth Charnay. Debra Rich Gettleman, an award winning journalist, actor, producer, playwright and recent Seattle transplant to Oklahoma City, conducts the interview for OKC Rep.

Additional content will include Debra interviewing Rick Allen Lippert, an actor from the original performance, and highlights from the archival footage.

OKC Rep and KTOK will present the full production of the performance during the Gwin Faulconer-Lippert Show at 8 p.m., Sunday, April 19, on KTOK-AM 1000.

Memorial Stories by OKC Rep

OKC Rep wishes to commemorate the 25th Anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing by sharing experiences of how the tragic event affected people's lives and how they are today in our current crisis. Please tell them your experience in a 1-minute video or photo with words to development@cityrep.com. They may post your submission on their social media accounts and website.

"Memorial Stories by OKC Rep" is a community project that coincides with the reader's theater production of The Oklahoma City Project, written and directed by Ruth Charnay.





