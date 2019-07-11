KidsAlive! of Oklahoma City Presents BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

KidsAlive! of Oklahoma City is proud to present Disney's classic musical Beauty and the Beast performed by three unique casts. Running July 19 - 28, the casts include the Summer Intensive (Teens), Sparks (kids), and a first for KidsAlive!, Community Connections (adults and teens performing together). The Sparks cast will perform the Broadway Junior version of the show while Intensive and Community Connections will perform the full Broadway version complete with live orchestra. The idea behind the three casts is to provide performance and educational opportunities for people of all ages and abilities. Specifically, creating an environment of intergenerational story-telling that results in a performance that will exceed all expectations.

KidsAlive! is passionate about creating an experience for people of all backgrounds and abilities and this core value is highlighted in each of the casts. The story of Beauty and the Beast is a perfect show to kickstart the Community Connections program as the heart of the story is to look past appearances and first impressions to discover the true beauty in each of us. In a world that so often judges us solely on appearances this message is more important than ever.

All three productions are directed by Shawna Linck, with assistant director Alex Prather and music direction by Chad Haney.

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST will open on Friday July 19th at 7:00pm with the Intensive cast. Community Connections opens July 25th at 7:00pm, Sparks open July 27th at 10:00am. Ticket prices range from $10 - $20. Schedule and ticket details can be found online at kidsaliveokc.org or by calling 405-637-8528.





