Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



California Suite comes to Civic Center Music Hall next month. The production, by Neil Simon, will play CitySpace Theatre from November 7-17.

Brought to you by Oklahoma City Parks & Recreation. In this humorous confection by the famed playwright Neil Simon, we find ourselves in a hotel suite, experiencing four different stories: The Visitor from New York, The Visitor from Philadelphia, The Visitors from London, and The Visitors from Chicago. It is Neil Simon at his most humane and compassionate best!

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More