CALIFORNIA SUITE Comes to Civic Center Music Hall

The production, by Neil Simon, will play CitySpace Theatre from November 7-17.

By: Oct. 28, 2024
CALIFORNIA SUITE Comes to Civic Center Music Hall Image
California Suite comes to Civic Center Music Hall next month. The production, by Neil Simon, will play CitySpace Theatre from November 7-17.

Brought to you by Oklahoma City Parks & Recreation. In this humorous confection by the famed playwright Neil Simon, we find ourselves in a hotel suite, experiencing four different stories: The Visitor from New York, The Visitor from Philadelphia, The Visitors from London, and The Visitors from Chicago. It is Neil Simon at his most humane and compassionate best!




