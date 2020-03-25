3rd Act Theatre Company To Announce Second Season Via Livestream Event

3rd Act Theatre Company, a 501(c)3 new non-profit theatre company in Oklahoma City, will announce their second season's theme, POWER, and shows to be performed, via a livestream event on Facebook Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 7 p.m. CT. 3rd Act artists will reflect on the soon-to-be completed first season, including the currently postponed production of Kim Carney's Moonglow, and their home space at The Shoppes at Northpark.

3rd Act will use the livestream to provide entertainment and information to their community of patrons, designers, and performers. Season 2 includes two groups of shows or "seasons": Mainstage and Noire. The Mainstage Season features plays that appeal to a wide audience and support the company's mission to entertain, educate, and enlighten through the shared experience of live theatre. The Noire Season plays push boundaries for adult audiences.

During the livestream, there will be a raffle for a dual season ticket - a season pass to all 8 shows. Anyone that shares the livestream will win a raffle entry. There will be an additional raffle for anyone who dresses up in their POWER attire and tags 3rd Act in the picture.

Donations to 3rd Act to support the next season can be made at any time via: Venmo (@The3rdActTheatreCo), CashApp ($3rdActTheatre), PayPal, Facebook Donation, or check via (12040 N May Ave., OKC OK 73120.

3rd Act's theater is located in the Shoppes at NorthPark (entrance near their bar partners Hacienda Tacos), located at N.W. 122nd and N. May Avenue. More information is available at 3rdacttheatreco.com and on our Facebook page. Any questions may be directed to info@3rdacttheatreco.com, or 405-593-8093.





