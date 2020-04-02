3rd Act Theatre Company Announces Season 2: POWER

3rd Act Theatre Company announced their second season, themed POWER, and shows to be performed, via a livestream event on Facebook last Saturday. Mainstage shows are: Running Mates by Beth Kandor, Setting the Nation Right and Other Easy Plays for Women, by Bell Elliot Palmer, and Heartbreak House by George Bernard Shaw. Noire shows are: Medusa Undone by Bella Poynton, Frankenstein by Victor Hannam, and Oxtiern, or The Misfortunes of Libertineage, by the Marquis de Sade. Two additional shows round out the dual POWER season and will be announced at a later date. Of the power theme, Board President and 3rd Act Founder Amandanell Bold said, "The POWER season contains productions that depict the power in stories of people overcoming obstacles and also tells stories of what can happen when someone has too much power."

Season 2: POWER includes two groups of shows or "seasons": Mainstage and Noire. The Mainstage Season features plays that appeal to a wide audience and support the company's mission to entertain, educate, and enlighten through the shared experience of live theatre. The Noire Season plays push boundaries for adult audiences. "Splitting the season into two groups is so exciting, because it helps us provide our patrons with the kind of theatre they want to see. Some productions aren't for everyone but we believe that the theatrical arts are," said Board President and 3rd Act Founder Amandanell Bold.

The final show of Season 1: FAMILY, the currently postponed production of Kim Carney's Moonglow, will be performed as soon as possible, with possibly livestreamed performances due to precautions around the virus. As 3rd Act Board Member Dakota Lee Bryant said, "Artists cannot stay in quarantine forever," so 3rd Act will find a way to tell this beautiful story eventually.

Donations to 3rd Act to support the next season can be made at any time via: Venmo (@The3rdActTheatreCo), CashApp ($3rdActTheatre), PayPal, Facebook Donation, or check mailed to 12040 N May Ave., OKC OK 73120.

3rd Act's theater is located in the Shoppes at NorthPark (entrance near their bar partners Hacienda Tacos), located at N.W. 122nd and N. May Avenue. More information is available at 3rdacttheatreco.com and on the 3rd Act Facebook page. Any questions may be directed to info@3rdacttheatreco.com, or 405-593-8093.

3rd Act Theatre Company was founded in 2018, and is celebrating its Inaugural Season: "Family" by providing quality productions that entertain, educate, and enlighten through the shared experience of live theatre. Dedicated to inclusion through family-friendly theatre as well as works based on classic literature for all ages, demographics, and life experiences, 3rd Act Theatre Company offers real-world educational and professional experience to local artists and technicians aspiring to a life or career in the theatre arts.





