Untitled Theater Company No. 61 Presents An Indie Theater Virtual Simulation Game

Miss live theater in tiny venues? Become the Artistic Director of your very own independent theater company! Put on a conceptual production of a Shakespeare play! Get mixed reviews! Go bankrupt! All the fun of running a theater company can be yours in the RPG from Untitled Theater Company No. 61, a real life indie theater company in New York, creating virtual programming during Covid. Each player puts on a production and rolls the dice to see how it all goes. Can you put on a quality show and still remain solvent? Probably not. But here is your chance to find out.

Each game is moderated on Zoom by creator Edward Einhorn. Participants also receive a rule book and character sheets. All they need to bring is a couple of dice. Running time 1 - 2 hours.

Edward Einhorn is both a playwright and a children's book author. Children's books include the picture books A Very Improbable Story and Fractions in Disguise (Charlesbridge/Penguin Random House), as well as the Oz sequels Paradox in Oz and The Living House of Oz (Hungry Tiger Press). His other virtual one-on-one performance, Performance for One, has been playing since the Covid lockdown in March. Other work includes The Marriage of Alice B. Toklas by Gertrude Stein, Critic's Pick, The New York Times) and The Resistible Rise of J. R. Brinkley, just released as an audio drama podcast (reaching 8 on the Apple comedy drama chart).

Untitled Theater Company No. 61 (UTC61) is a Theater of Ideas: scientific, political, philosophical, and above all theatrical. This year, due to Covid, UTC61 plans a purely digital season, featuring podcasts, the one-on-one video experience Performance for One, and other events. UTC61 has been performing independent theater in New York for over 25 years, collaborating with venues such as HERE, The New Ohio, 3LD, La MaMa, The Brick, and other downtown spaces. UTC61 has also maintained a durable partnership with the Czech Republic, originally established though the work with former President Vaclav Havel during the 2006 Havel Festival. Recent UTC61 work has been Critic's Picks in The New York Times, The Village Voice, and Time Out New York.

For more information visit www.untitledtheater.com.