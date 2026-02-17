The Liminal Theatre Collective to Host TLTC Turns One! Benefit Concert

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

One year ago, The Liminal Theatre Collective launched with a mission: to develop and produce new works by artists of color while cultivating the next generation of diverse theatre artists.

In just 12 months, TLTC has supported 58 artists, engaged 291 audience members, and achieved a 100% student completion rate through The Ivy Initiative, which brought together high school students of color from across the Bronx, Brooklyn, and Manhattan.

TLTC's inaugural season included sold-out productions of Reclamation: Beyond the Veil at Theaterlab and In Her House at The Flea Theater, alongside nine readings and community events.

The Liminal Theatre Collective will present TLTC Turns One!, a benefit concert celebrating the company's first year of producing bold new work and cultivating a vibrant artistic community in New York City.

The event will take place on Saturday, February 28, 2026, with two performances at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM at C3 Manhattan.

Directed by TLTC Artistic Director and Broadway veteran Azudi Onyejekwe (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, Violet), with Music Direction by Alex Arlotta (Gotta Start Somewhere), the event will weave together music and storytelling to reflect on TLTC's inaugural season and look ahead to what's next.

The concert will feature a dynamic lineup of vocalists performing music rooted in R&B, pop, soul, indie, and singer-songwriter traditions, centering work by artists of color. Throughout both performances, musical selections will be interwoven with excerpts from new works developed during TLTC's first season, offering audiences a glimpse into the stories, artists, and ideas that shaped the company's beginnings.

Proceeds from the event will directly support TLTC's Season 2 programming and the continued expansion of The Ivy Initiative, the collective's mentorship and training program for emerging high school artists from historically underrepresented communities. The Initiative provides professional guidance, artistic development, and industry exposure to help young artists build sustainable pathways into theatre. The program's ambassador is Broadway performer Nichelle Lewis (Ragtime, The Wiz), who champions TLTC's commitment to cultivating the next generation of artists.

Performing artists include Sydney Carreon, Jeremy Fuentes, Icis Hammond, Ava Jones, Benjamin Lang, Olivia Ella, Elijah Martinez, Gigi Moacdieh, Vikas Venu, and Ivan Cecil Walks.

