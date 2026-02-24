IATI Theater Will Present Return Engagement Of AHORADESPUÉS

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

IATI Theater will present the return of AHORADESPUÉS (“Now, After”), the solo play by Guido Zappacosta, directed by Gerardo E. Gudiño and performed by Elias Viñoles. Performances will run March 6–15, 2026 as part of Teatro Fest NYC, the citywide festival organized by the Alliance of Teatros Latinos NY.

Originally developed through IATI’s Cimientos Play Development Program, the production received its U.S. and New York premiere at IATI before touring to Argentina, Uruguay, and other international venues. The upcoming engagement marks the work’s return to the stage where it was first introduced to New York audiences.

Ahoradespués centers on a son confronting the death of his father by revisiting moments from childhood and adolescence. Through a solo performance that moves between memory and imagined encounters, the play examines family rituals, inherited masculinity, and the emotional weight of unspoken words. The production has received Best Actor and Best Lighting Design honors from the TALIA NY Awards, as well as Special Recognition from the HOLA Awards.

The return engagement coincides with Teatro Fest NYC, which highlights Latinx theater across New York City through Spanish, English, and bilingual productions presented by leading Latino theater institutions.