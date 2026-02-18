BENT THROUGH GLASS Explores Themes of Loss and Love at 30th Street Theater

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Chronicling a father's loss of his daughter by suicide, Bent Through Glass, a new play written and performed by Alex Koltchak, will be staged for twenty-two performances from April 1-25, 2026, at The 30th Street Theater, 259 West 30th Street, New York, NY 10001. Michael Sladek directs.

Equally heart-breaking, raw, and hopeful, Bent Through Glass is a father's chronicle detailing the loss of his daughter by suicide. As he navigates through the remnants with his surviving family, his story raises awareness while depicting the redemptive properties of love. Drawing on his background as an actor and comedian, Koltchak threads moments of wry, unexpected humor that arise naturally from the depths of his grief.

"For me, in the cratered landscape of my grief, love magnified, and transformed," shared Koltchak. "Each memory of Parker turned into a beam of light, refracted through the darkness; proving that our connections transcend the moment of goodbye."

Performances for Bent Through Glass are Mondays through Saturdays at 7:00 p.m.

The runtime is 80 minutes with no intermission.

General Management provided by Ampersand Theatrical Management. Lighting Designer: Paul Jonathan Davis.

Development Producer Lisa Theophilos has lent her tenacity and clear aesthetic to the early building stages of Bent Through Glass. Fresh from the Broadway premiere of Buena Vista Social Club. producer David Schwartz's guidance has been invaluable. And long-time film producer as well as Alex's lifelong friend Jonathan Gray's generosity and insights have lighted the way forward.

Alex Koltchak (playwright/performer) is a writer, filmmaker, actor, performer, stand-up comedian. He wrote and directed: Methods (Slam Dance Film Festival), I: Ayn Rand (Woodstock Film Festival & Newport International Film Festival). Definitely Soy; To Love and To Lose; and Age Of Love are Alex's most recent acting credits. Alex is currently developing a feature-length film script entitled "Icarus Beats The Sun." Alex produces the monthly stand-up comedy show, Holy Hand Grenade.

Michael Sladek (director) is a filmmaker, theater director, writer, artist and actor based in Brooklyn. His original feature film directing credits include Con Artist, BAM150, and Devils Are Dreaming. His original short films include We Live On Your Street and All Against the Sea. He's made multiple commissioned short films, music videos and branded content videos, and has directed numerous live theater pieces, including Below the Belt at Westbeth and Bent Through Glass at NY Fringe Fest. A member of SAG-AFTRA, Michael currently serves as the New York Consultant for SAGindie and freelances as a writer, editor and cameraperson while developing projects under his production banner Plug Ugly Films.