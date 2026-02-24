La Lucha Arts And New York Butoh Institute Will Present EL ODIO DE UN PAÍS / THE HATE OF A COUNTRY

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

La Lucha Arts, in association with the New York Butoh Institute, will present EL ODIO DE UN PAÍS / THE HATE OF A COUNTRY by Raquel Almazan on February 27 and 28 at 7 p.m. at the Puerto Rican Traveling Theatre, 304 W 47th St, New York, NY. The program will feature a site-specific Butoh performance followed by a works-in-process staged reading. Admission is free with reservations via email.

The evening begins with a ritual installation performed by Almazan, functioning as a ceremonial threshold into the world of the play. The Butoh performance will start on the fourth floor of the venue and guide audiences into the emotional and mythic landscape of the work, with the staged reading following the ritual.

Part of Almazan’s Latin Is America play cycle, EL ODIO DE UN PAÍS / THE HATE OF A COUNTRY examines the conditions of women through dramatized violence and acts of healing and solidarity within female communities. The play situates personal and familial narratives within broader histories of Costa Rica, challenging colonial and patriarchal frameworks through autobiographical and biographical scenes.

The production is written by Raquel Almazan and directed by Gineiris Syphertt. Original sound and music are by Sinuhe Padilla. Butoh is performed by Vangeline and Raquel Almazan. Set design is by Hao Bai, with graphic and video design by Eva Pedriglieri. Production management is by Aislinn Curry and stage management by Celina Revollar. The ensemble includes Raquel Almazan, Jen Anaya, Danny Borba, Andres Chaves, Gerardo Gudiño, Gladys Perez, Reynaldo Piniella, Yadira de la Riva, and Reza Salazar.

The project is produced by La Lucha Arts and funded by a NYSCA grant and Artist Space, with support from Pregones/PRTT and its ASAP/Artist Space At Pregones initiative.

Ticket Information

Performances will take place February 27 and 28 at 7 p.m. at the Puerto Rican Traveling Theatre, 304 W 47th St, New York, NY 10036. Tickets are free and may be reserved by emailing laluchaarts@gmail.com.