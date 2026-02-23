REAL MEN WEAR SCARVES IN PITTSBURGH Set for 2026 NYC Fringe Festival

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Andy Paluselli will present Real Men Wear Scarves in Pittsburgh, written and performed by Andy Paluselli and directed by Herman Sebek. The production will be presented as part of the 2026 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at the Chain Theatre (312 West 36th Street, 4th Floor, NY, NY 10018) with performances on Sun April 5 at 7:15pm, Thu April 9 at 7:55pm, Sat April 11 at 3:55pm & Fri April 17 at 7:55pm. The performance will run approximately 60 minutes.

It’s not easy growing up gay in the Iron City under an iron fist. A young man's revenge fantasy, inspired by an out-of-body experience, becomes a very different reality in this 30-year search to understand his father’s rejection.

Real Men Wear Scarves in Pittsburgh is a true story about yet another difficult and painful relationship between a father and a son. When playwright Andy Paluselli was pursuing an acting career in Los Angeles, the “one-man-show” was considered an essential vehicle for an actor to show off their skills and find representation. So, at 25 years old, Andy drafted Act I; the revenge he would have at his father’s funeral. Act II would be written when his father actually died. Thus, when his father fell terminally ill in 2024, Andy knew it was time to complete his piece. With the universe aligning perfectly for him and with the incredible support from his friends and chosen family, within one year, that’s exactly what Andy did. In doing so, his goal was to find healing for himself, not to hurt or harm his father’s legacy. Finding the right balance of telling his experience has been an emotional ride. However, in the end, this play is a love letter not only to his father and to that boy who started this healing process 30 years ago but to all the “misunderstood” who feel so alone.

Real Men Wear Scarves in Pittsburgh was originally developed in Matt Hoverman’s GO-SOLO Workshop. www.GO-SOLO.org

Andy Paluselli (Writer/Performer) was a professional acrobat and dancer, and still is a writer, director, choreographer, set, and costume designer and an actor who has maintained his health insurance for 26 years as a proud, award-winning flight attendant for Delta Air Lines. He was born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and is still a die-hard “Stillers” fan! (“An’ doan yinz ev’r fergit -at!”) He fled “da’ Burgh” after college in the early 1990’s and originally pursued a career in show business in Hollywood, eventually landing back on the east coast in New York where he presently lives with the love of his life, his spouse of 28 years, Broadway veteran Herman Sebek. They share their time between an adorable studio apartment in Astoria, Queens and a cozy cottage in Hurley, New York.

Herman Sebek (Director) is proud and delighted to be on this journey with his best bud to share this moving story. Together, they began their theatrical partnership 20 years ago directing and choreographing in the Hudson Valley. From his work as a performer, Herman brings 40 years of experience which includes 5 Broadway shows; Miss Saigon, starring as The Engineer, original cast of Cats, Shogun, Song & Dance, and the 1980 revival of West Side Story. Last year, he was Matai Vasa in the stage premiere of Disney’s Moana, and is currently playing Wilbur Turnblad in Hairspray for Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines.

New York City Fringe Festival is an open lottery-based theatre festival presented by FRIGID New York, which gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. FRIGID New York is here to chill out the New York independent theatre scene’s ideas of what a theatre festival can be! www.frigid.nyc