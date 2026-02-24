Zoopraxic And A/Park Productions Will Launch Inaugural 2026 Season With Open Studio Event

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Zoopraxic and A/Park Productions will launch Zoopraxic’s inaugural 2026 season with a public open studio weekend and evening drinks event in Long Island City. The new arts space, founded by artist and theatre maker Helen Banner, is located at 11-51 44th Road, LIC, 11101, inside a two-story former electrical station.

Zoopraxic will serve as a base for micro theatre, expanded cinema, experimental film, live visuals, animation, 3D studio art, and installation works. The venue includes a 600-square-foot studio with a vintage folding stage and a 150-square-foot viewing room designed for moving image, virtual reality, and installation pieces.

A/Park Productions will present an open studio weekend on March 7 and 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring fiber art and moving image work by Helen Banner. The showcase will include Byzantine-inspired pieces created for the immersive sound bath production EYES GLIDING OVER ME, which will be presented later in March. No RSVP is required for the daytime open studio.

On March 7 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Zoopraxic and A/Park Productions will host an evening drinks celebration at the space to mark the launch of the 2026 season. A $25 suggested donation applies, and RSVPs are required.

2026 Season Details

EYES GLIDING OVER ME (March 13–22)

EYES GLIDING OVER ME is described as a musical sound bath in which audiences lie down to experience a narrative exploring Byzantine empresses and themes of visibility and surveillance. The production features guided narration, live vocal performances, and sound healing in collaboration with the New York-based Byzantine Choral Project. The immersive performance runs approximately 60 minutes.

IN THE DEVIL’S HANDS (May 20–June 7)

Written and directed by Helen Banner, IN THE DEVIL’S HANDS is set in the Channel Islands in the 1940s, where a young agricultural worker becomes the subject of suspicion after a series of attacks. The production incorporates layered voices from past and present and will feature live sound performance by composer Joshua Dumas.

THE LITTLE ANTOINETTES (Fall 2026; dates to be announced)

THE LITTLE ANTOINETTES is a short film directed and edited by Helen Banner, shot on an anamorphic lens with an experimental soundtrack. The film follows two teens who meet in a garden and attempt to form a friendship. It will be screened within an installation of sculpture and fiber art inspired by a Pop Art interpretation of Versailles and teen queens. Additional experimental film and animation shorts are planned for presentation in Zoopraxic’s second studio during Fall 2026.

For more information, visit www.zoopraxic.com or www.a-parkproductions.com.