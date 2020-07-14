The Voting Project Ensemble Launches CARLA'S QUINCE : Immersive Virtual Theatre Experience Aims To Mobilize The Latinx Vote

The Voting Project Ensemble will present Carla's Quince, an immersive virtual theatre experience to mobilize the Latinx vote.

This free bilingual English/Spanish theatre event will invite audiences to become guests at Carla's virtual Zoom Quinceañera, complete with music, dancing and more! With the aim of increasing Latinx participation in the United States' electoral process, this non-partisan extravaganza will inform on the voting process, break down some of the issues at stake this election year, and provide space for individuals to reflect on how their voting choices affect their communities.

Audiences are invited to RSVP for the free experience at www.carlasquince.com, where they can immerse themselves in Carla's world through digital platforms over the next few months. Virtual performances on Zoom will take place in September, with dates to be announced soon. The event is geared towards Latinx voters and voters-to-be in their late teens to early 30's, primarily in Florida, Texas, and other states with large Latinx populations.

Carla's Quince has been created collaboratively by The Voting Project Ensemble, which includes Ashley Alvarez, Galia Backal (associate director), Yadira De La Riva, Jorge Donoso, Estefanía Fadul (director), Michael Leon, Camila Pérez Santiago, María Peyramaure, and Christina Watanabe (designer).

The show is an official partner of Voto Latino, a grassroots political organization focused on educating and empowering a new generation of Latinx voters. It has also received developmental support from the National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures, LaGuardia Performing Arts Center, The Drama League, and ART/NY.

Organizations interested in learning more or booking the virtual show, including schools and universities, may email carlasquince@gmail.com.

