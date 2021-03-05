Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The SoHo Playhouse Presents PLAGUE DOCTOR By Charlotte Ahlin

The show will be performed live in the SoHo Playhouse's newly renovated loft space, and filmed in real time via multiple cameras.

Mar. 5, 2021  

Presented by the SoHo Playhouse as part of their "Best of SoHo Benefit Streaming Series," and co-produced by Fat Knight Theatre and Lizardfolk, comes the new play by Charlotte Ahlin, PLAGUE DOCTOR, an almost irresponsibly loose retelling of, "The Decameron", directed with humor and heart by David Huynh. Plague Doctor will run March 18th - 21st, at The SoHo Playhouse, and be streamed LIVE. www.stellartickets.com/o/soho-playhouse/events/plague-doctor

The show will be performed live in the SoHo Playhouse's newly renovated loft space, and filmed in real time via multiple cameras, streamed directly to viewers at home. In a time when the global pandemic has rendered most live theatre impossible, this production brings the thrill and intimacy of a live performance to your home's computer or TV screen.

Cast of PLAGUE DOCTOR: Charlotte Ahlin ("The Summoning"), Danielle Cohn ("Drunk Shakespeare"), DONOVAN MENDELOVITZ ("Jersey Boys," NCL), AUBREY LACE TAYLOR ("Drunk Shakespeare"), and NIKKY ROBINSON (Disney Cruise Lines). Lighting design by Brandon Bogle, sound design by Robert Leslie Meek, music by Danielle Cohn, choreography by Nikky Robinson, and stage management by Donovan Mendelovitz.

Charlotte Ahlin (Playwright) is a writer, playwright, artist, performer, and lifelong New Yorker. Her past work includes The Summoning, which won Best Actor, Best Director, and Best Production at the SheNYC Summer Theatre Festival. She is the current New Play Resident with SheNYC. Her other work has been produced at the Lucille Lortel, the Barrow Group, Dixon Place, the People's Improv Theater, the Tank, the Producer's Club, City Lore, and more. Her play Dido, Queen of Carthage is published with Red Bull Theater. She serves as the associate artistic director of Fat Knight Theatre and co-founder of Lizardfolk, a geeky art collective.

David Huynh (Director) is an actor, director, and activist based in NYC. His work includes the Drama Desk-nominated revival of HENRY VI with the National Asian American Theatre Company and a new adaptation of THE TRIAL OF THE CATONSVILLE NINE with the Transport Group. He also produces new works through the Sa?'ng Collective, a Vietnamese-American Theatre company, and Lizardfolk, a geeky art collective.

Performances of PLAGUE DOCTOR are on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday March 18th-20th at 8PM, and Sunday March 21st at 3pm.

Tickets can be purchased online at stellartickets.com/o/soho-playhouse/events/plague-doctor


