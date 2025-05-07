TORITO And IF I CLEANED EVERYTHING Plan Transfer To The Gene Frankel Theatre 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Two new plays by two young playwrights. Off the heels of a production at the Actors Studio Drama School, a collective of recent MFA graduates: director, playwrights and actors alike are teaming up to transfer two new plays to the Gene Frankel Theatre in NoHo.This marks the third professional collaboration between director Dougie Robbins and playwright Dakota Silvey, as well as the New York City debut of playwright Thomas James Boudreau.

Thomas James Boudreau's "If I Cleaned Everything" delves into the complexities of love, loss, and the lingering ties of the past. The play centers on two former high school sweethearts - Dan, a musician grappling with grief, and Nancy, a driven lawyer, who returns with a startling revelation about their shared history. As they navigate their grief and confront the consequences of their choices, "If I Cleaned Everything" offers a poignant exploration of the enduring power of connection and the challenges of moving forward.

In "Torito," playwright Dakota Silvey tells the story of Paco, a young and impressionable waiter who dreams of becoming a bullfighter. Set in the French-Basque country on the eve of revolution, the play explores themes of identity, tradition, and the struggle between following one's passion and societal expectations. As Paco navigates his relationships with an aging matador and a political activist, he is forced to confront the harsh realities of his chosen path and make life-altering decisions.

The cast is comprised of several recent graduates of The Actors Studio Drama School's 3-year MFA program, though many have performed in several venues across NYC. "If I Cleaned Everything" features Jean Gordon (Dead Air) and Samuel Frye (The Maker) "Torito" features Christopher Cuevas (Los Super Agentes) and Joanna Romero Cherbowski (Let's Broadway)

Director Dougie Robbins has worked on several productions both regionally and in NYC and is returning for his second time to The Gene Frankel Theatre, where he directed Dakota Silvey's "Flight Risk" in 2024.

"Torito x If I Cleaned Everything" will make their transfer to the Gene Frankel Theater, located at 24 Bond Street, New York, NY. The play will run from May 21st to May 24th, offering theater enthusiasts a limited opportunity to experience this unforgettable production.

Ticket Information: Tickets for "Torito x If I Cleaned Everything" are now on sale and can be purchased through the Gene Frankel Theatre's official website or at our.show/clearito. With limited seating available, early booking is recommended to secure a spot for this must-see theatrical event.

About the Gene Frankel Theater: Founded in 1949, the Gene Frankel Theater has a rich history of showcasing groundbreaking productions and fostering emerging talent.

